Communist Party agents cost a Conservative MP his seat in Parliament, the House affairs committee was told yesterday. MP Kenny Chiu (Steveston-Richmond East, BC) was targeted by a “massive campaign of disinformation,” testified an investigator who looked at the case, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“What happened in the case of Mr. Chiu was on the same day as there was a poll that came out that showed the Conservatives might achieve a minority government, then this massive campaign of disinformation on multiple Chinese language websites directed at people in Canada appeared,” testified Charles Burton, senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, an Ottawa think tank.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Goose
Goose

Why does China prefer Trudeau?

PersonOne
PersonOne

When people use the word..."disinformation "....I tend to get suspicious. Was it slander? Or just opinions..this matters. We cannot allow this accusation to support acceptance of censorship.

