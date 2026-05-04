China espionage threat persists as CSIS flags political interference concerns

Canada’s spy agency is warning that foreign interference — led by China — remains a serious and evolving threat, even as Ottawa signals a softer approach toward Beijing.A newly tabled annual report from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service says China continues to play a central role in espionage and influence operations targeting Canadians, including efforts to build covert relationships with politicians and other influential figures.According to the report, foreign actors are increasingly using deceptive and clandestine tactics that go beyond normal engagement, seeking to shape Canadian decision-making and public opinion. Blacklock's Reporter said these activities include cultivating ties with elected officials, journalists, academics and community leaders in an effort to promote narratives favourable to foreign regimes.CSIS said these operations often rely on intermediaries to obscure their origins, with tactics ranging from media manipulation to broader social and political interference campaigns.While China remains the primary concern, the agency also identified India, Russia, Iran and Pakistan as active players in espionage and foreign interference efforts against Canada in 2025.The findings add to mounting concerns raised last year by the federal commission on foreign interference, which concluded that operatives linked to the Chinese Communist Party may have influenced the outcome in several federal ridings. .The commission reported that interference efforts could have affected results in specific constituencies, with Liberal candidates benefiting in each of the identified cases.The intelligence warning comes as Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand promotes what she calls a “new foreign policy” aimed at strengthening ties with China. In January, Anand emphasized the need for Canada to diversify trade relationships and expand engagement with Beijing, including boosting cultural and people-to-people connections.Her comments signaled a shift toward increased cooperation at a time when security agencies continue to raise alarms about Beijing’s activities inside Canada.CSIS cautioned that foreign interference efforts are becoming more sophisticated and persistent, underscoring the challenge facing policymakers as they balance economic interests with national security concerns.