China Inquiry asked why Trudeau approved Liberal candidate under intelligence surveillance

The China Inquiry was asked to consider why Prime Minister Justin Trudeau twice approved a Liberal nomination for MP Han Dong despite learning he was under security surveillance.Political aides vetoed Dong’s appointment to a committee on China relations but permitted him to attend four years’ worth of secret Liberal caucus meetings, per Blacklock’s Reporter.“Liberals knew about Han Dong’s complicity in foreign interference,” counsel for the the Conservatives wrote in the party’s final submission to the Commission on Foreign interference Monday.MP Dong did not make any final representation. The Liberal party had no final submission to the inquiry. Commissioner Marie Josée Hogue's final report is due December 31.“Mr. Trudeau wants Canadians to believe he took serious action with respect to the information he received about Mr. Dong but this is false,” wrote Conservative counsel.“Prime Minister Trudeau and Liberals permitted Mr. Dong not only to contest the 2019 election but also the subsequent election in 2021 as a Liberal candidate and to sit in the Liberal caucus for four years. Indeed they showed nothing but feckless indifference to the intelligence about Mr. Dong until the allegations against him were made public.”.China Inquiry Commissioner Hogue cannot unmask Parliament Hill spies.Records show the prime minister was told in 2019 that Dong was under Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) surveillance over frequent contacts with the Chinese Consulate in Toronto.The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) disclosed on October 15 it would not allow Dong to serve on the Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations “because of concerns that officials had raised.”“The whip’s office put Mr. Dong’s name forward for membership,” said a witness summary filed with the commission.“The PMO intervened and Mr. Dong was not appointed.”Dong remained in the Liberal caucus until March 22, 2023. He quit that day following Global News reports he had frequent calls with members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).“In his in-camera testimony before me Mr. Trudeau noted that un-endorsing Mr. Dong would have direct electoral consequences as the Liberal party expected to win Don Valley North,” Hogue wrote in a May 3 initial China inquiry report to parliament.“It would also have a devastating impact on Mr. Dong personally.”.Secret memo reveals Chinese spies target Canadian political aides .The Liberal party in the 2019 campaign lost 20 seats and its parliamentary majority. “A primary example of observed foreign interference was the Liberal party nomination race in Don Valley North,” wrote Hogue.Evidence suggested Chinese foreign students attending a private school outside the riding, the New Oriental International College Academy of Markham, ON, were bused in to vote for Dong, she wrote.“Mr. Trudeau emphasized in his public testimony that he was faced with a binary choice: remove Mr. Dong or leave him in place,” wrote Hogue.“But he testified that having chosen to allow Mr. Dong to remain as the Liberal party candidate, this was a matter ‘we would have to revisit.’”“I asked Mr. Trudeau whether the issue was revisited after the election,” wrote Hogue.“Mr. Trudeau testified the Liberal party investigated immediately after they received the information from the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force. He was not sure what more could have been done.”Ted Lojko, then-campaign manager for Dong, in an interview summary filed with the commission said the MP’s nomination “was heavily scrutinized” by the Liberal party.The meeting was held a day after the prime minister called the 2019 election.“Several of the ‘party brass’ from Ottawa were at the nomination vote watching it unfold,” said the interview summary.“Mr. Lojko could not remember the names of those who were present.”.Liberal MP wants to ‘clear the air’ on Parliament Hill spies, fearing ‘kangaroo court’