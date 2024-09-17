China Inquiry Commissioner Hogue cannot unmask Parliament Hill spies

Commission on Foreign Interference Justice Marie-Josée Hogue on Monday said she is restricted by the Inquiries Act from unmasking foreign spies on Parliament Hill. The commission must not “jeopardize any other investigation,” said Hogue, per Blacklock’s Reporter.“It is not this commission’s function to attempt to identify individuals as alleged wrongdoers,” said Hogue. “The Inquiries Act expressly prohibits the Commission from making an adverse finding against a person, in other words a conclusion that would discredit that person or tarnish their reputation, unless that person has been given notice and allowed full opportunity to be heard with respect to the charge of misconduct against them.”“I am aware of the political climate which we will be working in the next weeks or months which is more volatile than ever. But I would like to assure you we will continue our work independently. We will be objective and impartial as we have done from the beginning.”The judge was earlier given a copy of a June 3 Special Report by the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians that named “a few parliamentarians” in the pay of foreign embassies. Suspects include legislators who spied on colleagues, acted at the “direction of foreign officials” and leaked to a foreign agent “information learned in confidence from the government.”“I will not be publicly identifying parliamentarians the report suspects of having participated in foreign interference activities or of having acted wittingly or unwittingly as agents of foreign states,” said Hogue. “Canada is a state governed by the rule of law which recognizes and protects the fundamental rights of every individual including the right to fully defend oneself against charges and accusations.”“In the present case the allegations are based on classified information which means the commission can neither make them public nor even disclose them to the people who might be the subject of these allegations." “The commission will therefore be incapable of affording these people a meaningful opportunity of defending themselves. That said, the commission intends to address these allegations in the classified version of its final report and make recommendations.”Cabinet has refused to identify Parliament Hill spies. “I don’t think it would be appropriate,” Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc testified June 20 at the House Affairs Committee.MPs noted the Security Of Information Act permits disclosure of state secrets “in the public interest” including alleged wrongdoing by a public office holder.“Let’s face it, I think if there were six Conservatives on that list and no other Liberals we would have the names,” Conservative MP Frank Caputo told the committee.“Let’s be honest here.”“The minister can disclose classified information when it is in the public interest. What could be more in the public interest?”.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.