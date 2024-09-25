China Inquiry hears Elections Canada skips donor verification

Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault disclosed Elections Canada did not check if political donors were from foreign entities — rather, the agency relied on the general public to spot illegal foreign donors.Elections Canada does not automatically verify that political donors comply with federal law, Perrault testified Tuesday at the Commission on Foreign Interference, per Blacklock’s Reporter. “No system is watertight,” testified Perrault. “But I believe we have if not the most robust, one of the most robust in the world.” .China Inquiry Commissioner Hogue cannot unmask Parliament Hill spies.Current limits on cash contributions under the Canada Elections Act are $1,725 annually. Perrault said contributions average $200. Only Canadian citizens or landed immigrants are permitted to donate to any federal campaign.“We do not have information that would allow us to vet whether all these contributors are either Canadian citizens or permanent residents,” said Perrault.“That’s not information we possess. But by publishing the information, the logic of the system is to make it available in full daylight so if there are situations of unlawful contributions they can be possibly identified by others.” .TREASON SCANDAL: MPs uneasy over unnamed spies operating on Parliament Hill .Perrault acknowledged illegal foreign financing was possible. “If one were to try to fragment contributions and find people to funnel that money they would have to find a very large number of willing partners to do that,” he said.“Just kind of put that in context. I am not saying it’s impossible but it is difficult, and it’s difficult not to be seen doing that in any large kind of way.”“We publish the names of every person who contributes more than $200 in a given year. That is visible to the general public. People who contribute can be seen.”“Are regulated entities under an obligation to inform potential donors they have to be a citizen or permanent residence?” asked commission counsel.“We encourage them to do so,” replied Perrault.“They have no legal obligation to ascertain the source of the contribution as being a valid source. We have asked questions, for example, if we see a cheque from a foreign bank.”.Urgency for exposing spies growing among MPs across all parties.The commission on Tuesday disclosed a top secret 2023 memo by the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force that illegal money has tainted political campaigns.“State actors channel monetary donations and other assistance to preferred candidates in elections with the intent of fostering a bond of obligation,” said the memo, entitled Executive Summary Of The Threat Environment.The Commission earlier reviewed evidence from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service that Chinese agents illegally funneled “approximately $250,000” to 11 candidates in 2019. The candidates were not named.“No system can be perfectly airtight. But this is the regime,” said Perrault..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.