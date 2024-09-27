China inquiry hears former parliamentarian operated on behalf of foreign state

Documents submitted to the Commission on Foreign Interference Friday say a former MP or senator is suspected of "having worked to influence parliamentary business” on behalf of a foreign government. A report by the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) released in June revealed there are present and former spies on Parliament Hill operating at the command of foreign governments, namely China, with actions including taking bribes, collaborating on election campaigns, and providing sensitive information about their fellow parliamentarians and intelligence to foreign agents. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) submitted to Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue a document listing multiple instances of what the spy agency suspected to be foreign interference since 2019.CSIS did not name the traitor or the foreign entity. The former parliamentarian is “suspected of having worked to influence parliamentary business on behalf of a foreign government,” wrote CSIS. No details were given. .China Inquiry Commissioner Hogue cannot unmask Parliament Hill spies.Interim CSIS director Vanessa Lloyd told the commission though other foreign governments are named in meddling investigations, China is Canada’s principal foreign threat. India is the second biggest threat, she said, per the Globe & Mail. The Communist Party of China (CCP) aims to influence and recruit “individuals who are most friendliest or willing to represent and advance the interests of China in our electoral processes, both at the provincial and federal levels,” said Lloyd at the inquiry Friday. The CSIS document said there was another foreign entity that made strategic attempts to prevent an (again unnamed) Liberal candidate from being elected as an MP. “Reporting indicates a foreign government undertook several actions, including interference, to reduce the likelihood of a specific Liberal candidate from being elected federally,” wrote CSIS.“It is suspected that the foreign government sought to thwart the candidates given their support for issues perceived to be contrary to the foreign government’s interests.” .TREASON SCANDAL: MPs uneasy over unnamed spies operating on Parliament Hill .Listed in the CSIS document were four other significant instances of foreign meddling, including covert funding from India funnelled to three different (again, unnamed) Canadian political parties and “clandestine influence” from Pakistani officials.Hogue said last week she will not unmask federal spies due to the Inquiries Act, which requires people be given advance notice and an opportunity to defend themselves when they are being accused of misconduct..'BOO HOO': Trudeau Liberals refuse to name spies in Parliament; mock Tories for demanding them .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.