MPs recommended that China Central Television (CCTV), which represents the Chinese Communist Party, should no longer be included in the list of approved programs for distribution in Canada by the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, this recommendation comes after a previous decision in 2022 to ban the state-controlled media outlet Russia Today.
The Commons Special committee on Canada-China Relations, in a report to Parliament, said the cabinet should “direct the CRTC to a new broadcasting policy of general application that authoritarian state-controlled broadcasters not be on the List of Non-Canadian Programming Services and Stations Authorized for Distribution.”
CCTV is permitted to be distributed to cable and satellite customers in Canada. Along with CCTV, other approved channels for distribution include Beijing TV, China Yellow River TV, and Zhejiang International Channel.
The committee report A Threat to Canadian Sovereignty said the department of Canadian Heritage should also take steps to “identifying the ownership of media organizations related to the People’s Republic of China in Canada and their activities in Canada.”
“Witnesses voiced concern that the state of Canadian Mandarin and Cantonese language media is being compromised by the People’s Republic of China,” said the report.
“Their concerns were primarily based on China’s acquisitions of Chinese Canadian traditional media and the use of China-controlled social media applications to spread disinformation.”
On March 31, Victor Ho, a former editor of the Chinese-language Sing Tao Daily, provided testimony to the Commons Ethics committee.
Ho stated that it was common to witness interference by Chinese Communist agents in the media.
“The most efficient way for the Chinese Communist Party to control Chinese language media is to co-opt top management of the targeted companies, then bend the editorial policy of that media to always follow the Party line,” said Ho.
“It has been expanded now to full-page ads in local Chinese papers to demonstrate ‘massive support’ for draconian People’s Republic policies,” “embed pro-People’s Republic personnel in various Chinese language media” and “leverage advertising dollars,” said Ho.
“How is this process weaponized for the benefit of the Communist dictatorship in Beijing?” asked Conservative MP Damien Kurek (Battle River-Crowfoot, AB).
“The basic principle of the Party is to intimidate so-called ‘hostile voices’ in our Chinese community,” replied Ho.
“Is this something that, because it is often in languages many Canadians wouldn’t understand — Mandarin, Cantonese — it hides in plain sight?” asked Kurek.
“Oh yes,” replied Ho.
“This is an ethnic language problem. In mainstream society, they have no idea what is happening in our Chinese community.”
On Wednesday, the Special committee made additional recommendations.
It suggested that the government add all Chinese state-owned subcontractors to a blacklist, preventing them from becoming federal suppliers.
They proposed the establishment of a public registry to keep track of foreign agents operating in Canada.
Cabinet must “address the national security aspects of our engagement with the People’s Republic,” said Liberal MP Ken Hardie (Fleetwood-Port Kells, ON), chair of the committee.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
