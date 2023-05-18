China Central TV
MPs recommended that China Central Television (CCTV), which represents the Chinese Communist Party, should no longer be included in the list of approved programs for distribution in Canada by the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). 

Russia Today

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, this recommendation comes after a previous decision in 2022 to ban the state-controlled media outlet Russia Today.

