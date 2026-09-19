China unveils world's first robot factory built by robots

In China, something not quite human is afoot — reeking of human-oids.It was recently announced China would be opening an intelligent manufacturing facility for humanoid robots a facility which would create robots through robots making them the first of its kind in the world.As reported by the Global Times, the plant was designed with 10,000-unit annual capacity, beginning operations in Liuzhou, in southern China.The plant is operated by none other than UBTECH Robotics, China's humanoid robot developer, which noted the factory can roll out an industrial humanoid robot every 10 minutes..The production robots at the facility rely on an industrial system, coordinating the robots and their production through one shared "smart brain."The plant truly realizes the "robots building robots" concept, according to UBTECH.The plant encompasses 14,000 square meters and over 13 meters high, and will mostly on making two specific types of robots, their Walker S series and Cruzr series robots.The Walker S robot can "reliably perceive its surroundings, humans, and objects," and also contains an AI large language model (LLM), while the the Cruzr robot is a wheeled version..The warehouse contains 112 robots, automatic vehicles, and unmanned forklifts.Similarly, Tesla is set to release its own humanoid robots, under its Optimus program, set to be available to consumers by early 2027.While Figurative AI, an American AI robotics company, is pursuing its own manufacturing plans for humanoid robots, with a set release date not yet announced.