Communist China wanted a statue of infamous Chinese dictator Mao Zedong standing with Prime Minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau in return its donation of $1 million to the Trudeau Foundation, The Globe and Mail reported Tuesday.  

The Globe reported extensively on Chinese interference in Canada’s last two federal elections through an anonymous source within the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS). CSIS was also bothered by the close relationship between China and the Trudeau Foundation.  

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

(5) comments

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Statues of PET with Mao? Quite fitting, 2 of the worlds notorious despots.

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

He's so compromised I'm surprised he didn't do it. Maybe Hurricane Katie told him it was a bad idea...

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Speaking of the CCP, is there any proof of life of the 2 Michaels? Are they being held somewhere to keep them quiet about their handling in prison?

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Canada's inept Crime Minister is taking donations to his Foundation from Communists . . . this makes him different from the Biden Crime Cartel . . . HOW?

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Beijing’s tools include bribery, disinformation, collusion with criminal gangs and the ever-present threat of hostage-taking. Well if you include the jailed pastors and Freedom Convoy leaders, sounds like the Canadian Federal government.

Report Add Reply

