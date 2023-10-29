Chinese-Canadian dissidents identify media connected to Chinese Communist Party

Chinese-Canadian dissidents this week identified domestic media and community organizations they believe are aligned with the Chinese Communist Party.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Falun Dafa Association stated there “is relatively lacking on the part of the Canadian public” regarding the presence of Communist Party propaganda.“Numerous Chinese-language newspapers in Canada affiliated or funded by the Chinese Communist Party have been regurgitating and disseminating the Party’s hate propaganda,” said an Association report Foreign Interference and Repression of Falun Gong in Canada.The authors of the report stated a "majority" of Chinese-language media outlets in Canada are influenced by operatives affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party.The report named publications such as La Presse Chinoise and Sing Tao Daily.This report came after a March 31 testimony at the Commons Ethics committee by Victor Ho, a former Sing Tao Daily editor from Richmond, BC. During his testimony, he indicated foreign agents were operating in Canada.“For example, in the COVID-19 era, they spread the ‘anti-Asian hate’ campaign,” testified Ho. “This was a national campaign, even a transnational campaign in the United States, the anti-Asian hate campaign.”“Is this something that, because it is often in languages many Canadians wouldn’t understand (such as) Mandarin (and) Cantonese, it hides in plain sight?” asked Conservative MP Damien Kurek (Battle River-Crowfoot, AB). “Oh yes,” replied Editor Ho. “This is an ethnic language problem. In mainstream society, they have no idea what is happening in our Chinese community.”Ho, in 2020 testimony at the Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations, said apologists were also popular on ethnic radio stations. “They try to create divisions in the ethnic Chinese community and sabotage China-Canada relations,” he said.“The ultimate goal is to brainwash or at least influence our Chinese-Canadian audiences into accepting the policies of the Communist Party of China,” said Ho. “They exploit free airwaves of our broadcasters to convey political propaganda.”The Falun Dafa Association this week also named community groups it considered close to Communist Party operatives. Groups named included the Chinese Benevolent Association of Vancouver, the Vancouver branch of Chinese Freemasons, Chinese Professional Association of Canada, Confederation of Toronto Chinese Canadian Organizations, Federation of Ottawa-Carleton Chinese Organizations, Fujian Communities Association of Canada, National Congress of Chinese Canadians and the Ottawa Chinese-Canadian Congress.The Foreign Interference report also said Communist Party agents purporting to be dissidents had sent hectoring emails to MPs. “Each year, rounds of fraudulent emails are sent to MPs and cabinet ministers,” said the report.“The Chinese Communist Party has sent numerous such fake emails to officials at all government levels,” said the report. Researchers said they knew of “more than a dozen” email campaigns nationwide.