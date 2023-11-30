Chinese communist party cops operated in Canada

A Commons committee on Wednesday stated that the Chinese Communist Party has set up "police service stations" in Canada.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, critics made fun of the idea that these "so-called Chinese police stations" were spying on people in three cities.“To date, no individuals have been arrested or had their diplomatic credentials removed in relation to the overseas police service stations,” wrote the Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations.The committee mentioned in a report to Parliament that the RCMP is currently investigating these police stations. Also, official complaints have been made to the Chinese Ambassador about them.“Although the Chinese Communist Party portrays the overseas police service stations as facilities providing administrative and consular services, witnesses emphasized they also monitor diaspora communities, collect civil intelligence, harass and intimidate individuals who are critical of China policies and assist China public security authorities with coerced return operations,” said the report Chinese Communist Party’s Overseas Police Service Stations.This report came about because human rights activists complained that China had set up "overseas police service centres" in 100 places around the world, including seven in Canada. These stations were in Vancouver, Greater Toronto, and Montreal.Critics had dismissed complaints of “so-called Chinese police stations.” Senator Yuen Pau Woo (BC) told the Senate on May 31 that the “so-called Montreal police stations” were recreation centres “providing community services to Chinese Canadians in Montreal.”“No evidence has been produced to confirm there were Chinese police stations,” Senator Woo said on May 2. Senator Marc Gold (QC), Government Representative in the Senate, also dismissed reports of “Chinese so-called police stations.”Senator Leo Housakos (QC) called it an uneasy subject for friends of China. “Some members, even in this Chamber, might feel uncomfortable when we ask questions about illegal police stations in Canada and foreign interference and intimidation of Canadians of Chinese descent, not because it is actually happening on our soil; they are uncomfortable because we are even asking the question,” Housakos earlier told the Senate. “The Trudeau government is doing absolutely nothing to combat foreign interference and defend Canadians of Chinese descent from intimidation.”In 2021, Richard Fadden, retired director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, told the Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations that Chinese agents were using deceptive methods.“The great difficulty we have in Canada is the general public has trouble understanding that we’re threatened,” said Fadden.“They’re after us, if I can use the vernacular, from a whole variety of perspectives. And they’re after us in a negative sort of way.”