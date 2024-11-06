Chinese Communist Party reticent on Trump’s win

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning refused to “answer hypothetical questions” Wednesday local time, as the US presidential election was wrapping up across the world. Ning addressed reporters in a regularly scheduled press conference as President Donald Trump was only a handful of electoral votes away from securing the presidency. A reporter noted Trump, who had pledged to impose steep tariffs on China, was “gaining ground” in the elections and asked how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is preparing for the possibility of facing higher tariffs. “The presidential election of the United States is its internal affair,” said Ning. “We respect the choice of the American people.”“As for what you asked about, we do not answer hypothetical questions.”.UPDATED: Trump wins US presidential election, Kamala yet to concede; Canadian leaders react.Ning was asked by another reporter how the US election would impact China-US relations, to which she replied the CCP’s foreign policy regarding the US “is consistent” no matter who is in the White House.“We will continue to view and handle our bilateral relations under the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation,” said Ning.A third reporter chimed in that Trump’s victory “seems almost certain,” and asked if the CCP would congratulate him.“We will handle relevant matter following customary practice,” stated Ning..Rebecca Choong Wilkins, reporting for Bloomberg from Hong Kong, said “there’s no doubt Chinese officials were closely watching given the stakes are mammoth.”“Trump’s return may reignite a trade war that could devastate the world’s second-largest economy,” wrote Wilkins.“His threat to slap tariffs of as much as 60% on Chinese goods could wind up decimating trade between the two.”She added Beijing very well “could respond to tariffs with hardball of its own.”The CCP “could target US agricultural exports or roll out export curbs on raw materials the US needs for its strategic technologies,” and “it also now has a formal process for sanctioning foreign firms,” wrote Wilkins..WATCH: Trudeau admits world became more 'difficult, complicated' since Trump's last presidency.Chinese strategist Tong Zhao, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told Reuters "Beijing anticipated a close race in the US election.”“Although Trump's victory is not China's preferred outcome and raises concerns, it is not entirely unexpected," said Zhao."The Chinese leadership will likely strive to maintain an appearance of a cordial personal relationship with Trump, while intensifying efforts to project China's power and strength.""Beijing is particularly wary of a potential revival of the trade war under Trump, especially as China currently faces significant internal economic challenges.”"China also expects Trump to accelerate the decoupling of technologies and supply chains, a move that could threaten China's economic growth and indirectly impact its social and political stability.".Freeland says feds prepared to battle China in tariff war .Strategist Da Wei, director of the Center for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University in Beijing, told the publication Trump's victory "may pose a relatively large challenge to Sino-US.”“Due to Trump's high unpredictability, I think it is difficult for China to say that there is a fully formed plan to do ‘x’ when Trump comes to power. It also depends on what policies the Trump administration implements,” said Wei.