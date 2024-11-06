News

Chinese Communist Party reticent on Trump’s win

Chinese president Xi Jinping, President Donald Trump, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning
Chinese president Xi Jinping, President Donald Trump, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao NingWestern Standard Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
President Donald Trump
US presidential election
Chinese Communist Party (CCP)
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning
China-US relations
Rebecca Choong Wilkins
Chinese strategist Tong Zhao

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news