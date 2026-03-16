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Chinese-controlled mine leaves Canada without strategic antimony supply

As concerns grow over Western countries’ dependence on foreign-controlled critical mineral supply chains, Canada’s mining sector faces an uncomfortable truth: the country’s only antimony mine is owned by a Chinese state-owned firm and has sat idle since 2023.
As concerns grow over Western countries’ dependence on foreign-controlled critical mineral supply chains, Canada’s mining sector faces an uncomfortable truth: the country’s only antimony mine is owned by a Chinese state-owned firm and has sat idle since 2023.Courtesy of Beaver Brook Antimony Mine via LinkedIn
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Energy
China
Mining
Sam Cooper
Bmo
Critical Minerals
Sam Cooper of The Bureau
Canadian Mining
Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy
antimony
Beaver Brook Mine
China Minmetals
Helen Amos
George Heppel
The Northern Miner
mining.com

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