High profile Canadians may be in the pay of foreign agents, says a Department of Public Safety memo. The document did not identify any public office holders by name, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Some foreign sates engage in acts of foreign interference to advance foreign political interest and influence federal officials and decision makers,” said the briefing note Foreign Interference.

Left Coast
Left Coast

You can bet the farm than a substantial number of the Turdope WEF Cabinet are servants of the ChiCommies.

The CCP have been burrowing into All aspects of Canada for years, Universities, Media, Business & Leftist Politicians. We are likely far closer to being controlled than anyone wants to admit today . . .

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Trudeau was obviously installed by the ChiComs and the entire rotten structure is infected

Report Add Reply

