An American parental watchdog group on education is blowing the whistle on Chinese-government sponsored programs in US K-12 schools.

In their report “Little Red Classrooms,” Parents Defending Education (PDE) found 143 'Confucius Classrooms,' including 20 near military bases. Since 2009, the Chinese-government affiliated Confucius Institutes dedicated $17,967,565.12 to its programs in the schools of 34 states and the District of Columbia.

(1) comment

Taz
Taz

China also funds everything it wants to invade.

