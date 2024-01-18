Chinese-made coronavirus kills 'humanized mice' prompting comparisons to 'Disease X'

Chinese researchers have turned a coronavirus into a deadly pathogen that quickly kills mices, prompting some observers to draw comparisons with the World Economic Forum’s hypothetical 'Disease X.'Nine scientists from Beijing, China, and one from Nanjing published results earlier this month of experiments that turned a coronavirus into a disease that killed all humanized mice in eight days.“Surprisingly, all the mice that were infected with the live virus succumbed to the infection within seven to eight days post-inoculation, rendering a mortality rate of 100%,” the paper reports.“The mice began to exhibit a decrease in body weight starting from day five post-infection. By the seventh day following infection, the mice displayed symptoms such as piloerection, hunched posture and sluggish movements and their eyes turned white.”The researchers worked with a SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) related virus found in 2017 in pangolins, a mammal also known as the “scaly anteater.” A mutant of this GX_P2V virus was cloned and injected into humanized ACE2-transgenic mice. Dissections found the virus in plentiful amounts in some organs, though not in others.“We detected significant amounts of viral RNA in the brain, lung, turbinate, eye and trachea of the GX_P2V C7 infected mice, whereas no or a low amount of viral RNA was detected in other organs such as the heart, liver, spleen, kidneys, tongue, stomach, and intestines." "Specifically, in lung samples, we detected high viral RNA loads on days three and six post-infection,” the researchers explained.“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first report showing that a SARS-CoV-2-related pangolin coronavirus can cause 100% mortality in hACE2 mice, suggesting a risk for GX_P2V to spill over into humans.”Popular YouTuber Dr. John Campbell, a retired nurse teacher from England, condemned the “really concerning research,” saying, “These are the things they are jiggling around with in laboratories. This is absolute madness and it needs to be banned yesterday, as far as I’m concerned.”A portion of his comments is still available on Dr. Panda’s Substack, but is no longer on YouTube. In a later video entitled Disease X, Campbell said he was “compelled” to take down his previous video and did so to “fight another day.” In less direct terms, he said the lab had engaged in gain-of-function research.Campbell also made reference to a statement by Kate Kelland on the World Economic Forum’s Radio Davos podcast in 2023. The former global health correspondent at Reuters is now chief scientific writer at the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and author of the book Disease X - The 100 Days Mission To End Pandemics.“You can get a long way towards being able to produce something that will target a novel virus before that virus even emerges,” Kelland said.“It’s a virus that we don't know yet, but we do know is out there, and we do know has the potential to spill over from an animal population potentially into humans, perhaps mutate or adapt itself and then begin spreading and killing people faster than we can contain it.”Disease X was a headline-grabbing topic at this year’s World Economic Forum gathering in Davos. World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus expressed his hopes that countries would adopt the WHO pandemic accord to fight the “common enemy” of Disease X. He acknowledged the term was first used in 2018, yet said its emergence was “a matter of when, not if.”"So for our children and grandchildren's sake, we have to prepare the world for the future," said Ghebreyesus.Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini walked alongside Ghebreyesus prior to a meeting to ask him questions on the disease.“Mr. Tedros, what is Disease X? And when is China going to release it?” Yemini asked. “This is your chance to apologize to the world for your role during COVID, would you like to take it? Do we have to wait for you to get everything wrong on Disease X?”In a Substack post called Disease X and the Corrupt Lancet, mRNA vaccine pioneer Robert Malone said the WEF and WHO were engaged in “fearporn” by saying an “unidentified disease” could kill 20 times as many people as the recent pandemic. Malone said worldwide headlines predicting 50 million deaths for a “non-existent disease” were “black propaganda" but could soften resistance against WHO's One Health initiative.Malone pointed to a paper by Brian Bantugan entitled The World Economic Forum, “The Lancet”, and COVID-19 Knowledge Gatekeeping. The paper said the 27 authors of a 2020 Lancet paper condemning the Wuhan lab leak hypothesis as a conspiracy theory had numerous connections to the WEF. Bantugan said “collusion” between the WEF and Lancet formed a “network of disinformation within established but invisible networks of knowledge production.”