Prime Minister Carney looking to China as alternative customer for Canadian oil following plans to diversify trade away from United States
Prime Minister Carney looking to China as alternative customer for Canadian oil following plans to diversify trade away from United StatesImage generated by ChatGPT AI
News

Chinese state media urging Canada to cut ties with US during Carney trip

Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Mark Carney
Canadian tariffs
Canada China relations
Canada China trade
China strategic autonomy
Canada U.S. relations
China tariffs Canada
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news