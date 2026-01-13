Chinese state media urging Canada to cut ties with US during Carney trip

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to arrive in China on Wednesday as Beijing signalled interest in encouraging Canada to pursue a foreign policy less aligned with the United States, amid ongoing trade tensions and shifting global alliances.Chinese state media have urged Ottawa to adopt what they describe as “strategic autonomy,” arguing Canada should chart a path independent of Washington, The Canadian Press reported.The commentary comes as relations between China and the U.S. remain strained and as President Donald Trump continues to apply economic pressure on allies through tariffs and trade measures.Canada has long been one of the United States’ closest allies, but Chinese officials and commentators appear to see an opportunity to loosen those ties. Beijing has been critical of past U.S.-led efforts to strengthen cooperation among Western allies to counter China’s influence, including initiatives involving Canada, Europe, Australia and India..Carney has framed his visit as part of a broader effort to diversify Canada’s trade relationships and reduce reliance on the U.S. market. His government has faced tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Canadian exports, alongside rhetoric suggesting Canada could one day become a U.S. state.The prime minister is attempting to reset relations with Beijing after years of tension under former prime minister Justin Trudeau. Diplomatic ties deteriorated following the 2018 arrest of a Chinese technology executive in Canada at the request of U.S. authorities and were further strained in 2024 when Canada imposed a 100% tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles, aligning with similar measures announced by the Biden administration. Ottawa also imposed a 25% tariff on Chinese steel and aluminum..China responded with tariffs on Canadian exports, including canola, pork and seafood.In an editorial published this week, the state-run China Daily said Canada should reflect on what it described as policy decisions made “in lockstep with the United States” and warned that renewed alignment with Washington could undermine efforts to repair bilateral relations. The government-backed Global Times echoed those sentiments, suggesting economic costs from past tariffs had prompted Canada to reconsider its approach.Canadian officials have said they expect discussions during the visit to yield incremental progress on trade but do not anticipate the immediate removal of existing tariffs.Other Chinese analysts cautioned against overstating the significance of Carney’s visit, noting Canada’s geographic proximity to and alliance with the United States limit how far it can shift toward Beijing.Despite tensions between Washington and its allies, analysts say countries such as Canada remain dependent on U.S. economic and military power. While that reliance may be reduced in the short term, it is unlikely to be eliminated in the foreseeable future.