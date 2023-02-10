Chinook Blast decided to postpone its Drag on Ice and queer artist DJ Gaysnakes performance scheduled at Olympic Plaza on Saturday and Sunday due to unforeseen circumstances.
“We understand this may cause inconvenience for those who've already made plans to see them, and we apologize for any disruption this may cause,” said Chinook Blast Executive Director Franca Gualtieri in a Thursday statement.
“We will provide an update on the date, details, and venue as soon as they are confirmed, and we encourage everyone to check our website and follow us on socials to learn more.”
The statement said Chinook Blast looks forward to seeing people and their families and friends on its last weekend. It said other activities taking place are the Chinook Blast Art and Light Walk, artist YYC Princess’ performances, the Block Heater concert, the Night Market, the Great Canadian Kilt Skate, and Rhythm and Rhymes with Bubba B ‘the’ MC.
The statement thanked people for their understanding and support. It asked people to contact Chinook Blast if they had any questions.
Protest organizer Derek Reimer celebrated the all ages drag event being cancelled because of a planned protest.
“I hope this encourages all to keep praying, to keep standing, to keep fighting this perversion in our city,” said Reimer.
“We are making a difference and we will continue to push back against the rulers of the darkness of this age.”
He said a few people affiliated with his street church, Mission7, were going to be at Olympic Plaza on Saturday at 4 p.m.
This ordeal comes after about 30 people attended a protest against Social Beer Haus in Calgary for holding an all ages drag show on January 28.
“This is the sexualization of children,” said Reimer.
The protest saw people demonstrate in front of the Palace Theatre, across the street from Social Beer Haus. Protestors waved Canadian and Albertan flags and held signs with messages such as “Liberalism is clearly a mental disorder” and “Sexualized cosplay isn’t education.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Good. Why do these weirdos want children watching their scantily clad performances? And before the bed wetters complain, its nothing to do with gender. I wouldn't want kids watching a straight sex show either.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.