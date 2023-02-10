Chinook Blast

Skaters took a spin around the illuminated Olympic Plaza rink during the Chinook Blast winter event in 2021.

 Courtesy Colleen De Neve/CBC

Chinook Blast decided to postpone its Drag on Ice and queer artist DJ Gaysnakes performance scheduled at Olympic Plaza on Saturday and Sunday due to unforeseen circumstances. 

“We understand this may cause inconvenience for those who've already made plans to see them, and we apologize for any disruption this may cause,” said Chinook Blast Executive Director Franca Gualtieri in a Thursday statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

Onyourbikes
Onyourbikes

Good. Why do these weirdos want children watching their scantily clad performances? And before the bed wetters complain, its nothing to do with gender. I wouldn't want kids watching a straight sex show either.

