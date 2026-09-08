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Chow skips 'antisemitism' debate as Jewish leadership week opens

About 1,200 expected under police guard tonight as Bradford and Alexander attend; 82% of 2025 religion-motivated hate crimes were anti-Jewish
Mayor Olivia Chow will not attend tonight’s mayoral debate on antisemitism and public safety
Mayor Olivia Chow will not attend tonight’s mayoral debate on antisemitism and public safetyIllustration
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Ontario
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Olivia Chow
Antisemitism
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Western Standard
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