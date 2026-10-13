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Chow’s lead over Bradford shrinks to under three points in new poll

A Mainstreet survey puts the mayor at 40.8% and Bradford at 38.3%, with 10% undecided.
The Toronto Mayoral Election will take place on October 26th
The Toronto Mayoral Election will take place on October 26thIllustration
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