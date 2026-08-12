CHQR 770 lands Calgary Flames radio broadcast rights

EDMONTON — Calgary Flames hockey will return to CHQR 770 for the 2026/27 season, as Corus Entertainment and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation announced a five-year broadcast rights agreement on Wednesday. “We are thrilled to welcome the Calgary Flames back home – as the station that broadcast the Stanley Cup-winning team’s games in 1989, this is an incredibly special time for QR Calgary 770AM,” said Tammy Cole, vice president of audio for Corus Entertainment. .Individuals suspected the announcement for weeks after the former rights holder, Sportsnet 960, was shut down as part of mass layoffs by Rogers Sports and Media in July. "We’re excited to share this news with our fans and, most importantly, to let them know we heard them loud and clear as we now have a new home for the future of Calgary Flames radio broadcasts,” said CSEC President and CEO Robert Hayes. “Corus has stepped up as a tremendous partner, working closely with us over recent weeks to ensure Flames games remain accessible to our fans throughout the season.""Their commitment and collaboration have been invaluable in preserving an important connection with the C of Red, whether they’re listening at home, in their vehicles or wherever the game may take them.”.CHQR was the original home for Flames hockey when the team came to Calgary in 1980, but they left the station in 1989. "This partnership represents a full circle moment, and we’re proud to build on our shared history while creating a new chapter for fans as they continue to follow and support their team for years to come,” Cole said. The five-year agreement includes broadcast rights for all Flames games, a new Flames Now daily radio show, and additional programs that will be announced at a later date. CHQR said the station will continue with its existing news and talk programming structure, including the continued broadcast of Calgary Stampeders football, along with the integration of more sports content. Corus Entertainment's 880 CHED in Edmonton is the broadcast rights holder for the Edmonton Oilers.