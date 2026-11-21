CALGARY — Federal ministers restored executive bonuses in 1996 despite warnings the decision could provoke public anger as Ottawa cut jobs and spending and maintained a wage freeze for front-line employees.Newly declassified cabinet records show then-prime minister Jean Chretien’s ministers were divided over bringing back performance pay, with some calling it “an explosive issue,” Blacklock’s Reporter reported.“Some ministers pointed out a number of risks,” said minutes of a confidential June 12, 1996 cabinet meeting. “Although they agreed in principle with the increase, they thought the timing would be difficult.”Ministers warned the decision could give opposition parties ammunition and alienate employees whose pay remained frozen.“Also, ministers were concerned that the increase would come into effect before the freeze was lifted on front line public servants who might view the decision as callous or a provocation,” the minutes said.The previous Conservative government suspended executive bonuses in 1991. Five years later, then-Treasury Board president Marcel Massé urged cabinet to “re-establish performance pay.”“He reminded his colleagues the government would begin lifting the freeze on unionized employees who would receive in-range increments of 3.2% to 4.2%,” the minutes said.Chretien also questioned the timing..Declassified records reveal Chretien warned France against recognizing independent Quebec.“The timing of the re-introduction of executive performance pay was not the best,” the minutes quoted him as saying. “He invited ministers to express their views.”The debate followed an austerity drive launched the previous year to balance the federal budget for the first time since 1969.The cuts included 45,000 civil service jobs, representing 14% of the federal payroll, along with $6 billion in reductions to provincial health transfers, $2 billion from Old Age Security and 15% from the national defence budget.Other ministers argued restoring bonuses was justified despite the spending restraint. Their names were not identified in the minutes, released through Access to Information.“They pointed out there was really no good time for such a decision, but thought it was the right thing to do,” the records said.“The public service had sacrificed and was being asked to do more with less, and these ministers did not think there would be much negative reaction. Morale among public servants was pretty low.”According to Treasury Board figures cited by Blacklock’s, executive bonuses now average more than $18,000 annually, equivalent to more than 10% of salary, and cost taxpayers more than $142 million a year.A December 10 briefing note said 97% of executives received a bonus.“The performance management program for executives helps build a high-performing leadership team that can deliver results to Canadians,” said the note, titled Performance Pay For Executives.“Performance pay is a key component of executive compensation and is common among Canadian private and public sector organizations.”