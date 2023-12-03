Chretien-era Liberals say Trudeau, NDP, and carbon taxes are doomed

Two Chretien-era Liberals say the NDP will be “decimated” in the next election for supporting a “corrupt” Trudeau government.Former Liberal Party president Stephen LeDrew and former Ontario MP Dan McTeague shared their thoughts in videos on the former’s YouTube Channel, The Ledrew Three Minute Interview.In a segment provocatively entitled, Will The NDP Be Decimated In The Next Election For Keeping A Corrupt Liberal Government In Power? LeDrew suggested they would.“The NDP have been propping up this unpopular government for years and years and years they continue to do so. They're not getting an awful lot back in return. Some people are saying the NDP could get washed out the next election for being so corrupt to its own principles.”That sounded right to McTeague, the former MP for Pickering–Scarborough East.“I don't think there's any constituency out there that supports them, and if they do, it's ones that clearly don't understand how much damage Jagmeet Singh's fealty to Justin Trudeau on all policies [has done],” McTeauge said.“He is doing everything he can to prevent any type of controversy from landing on Mr. Trudeau.”Ledrew, who was Liberal Party president from 1998 to 2003, could not figure out the NDP’s game.“How possibly do they think that this is good politics for them, supporting this corrupt government and incompetent government?...And the NDP insiders in Ottawa say, ‘Well, this is just great,’” said Ledrew.McTeague, whose time as MP ended in 2011, said the NDP and Liberals seem the same these days.“I think the NDP and the Liberals really have to make a decision. Are they one party or not? I believe the current standing of the federal Liberal Party is that they're so far to the left that yes, they should be part of the NDP,” McTeague said.Canada once had so much debt it risked default, and McTeague said that risk grows ever nearer once again, threatening the capacity to offer any social programs.“The reality is that we're heading that direction,” McTeague commented.“It's a bad day. And if we're Mr. Singh, to simply go along merrily and propose more ideas that have no basis in need or fact or merit, and cannot be financed–you have to wonder where his head is at. I know where NDP supporters are at: they're not supporting him.”Ledrew said the NDP risked doom, as did their coalition partner.“So, they could get wiped out. The Liberals could get wiped out. You lived in Ottawa for years and years and years as an MP. Is there something in the water that when people go to Ottawa, they lose their minds? I mean, this is simply ridiculous,” Ledrew said.The segment, aired November 27, followed a previous conversation between the two posted three weeks ago entitled, Is The Liberal Party Preparing To Depose Justin Trudeau As Their Leader? LeDrew referred to comments by Senator Percy Downe, Jean Chretien’s former chief of staff, that Trudeau should resign.“Trudeau has now carved out a policy which is diminishing his own policy on carbon fighting to try to give a break to some some people small percentage in Atlantic Canada, it just seems that things are falling apart for him,’ Ledrew said.McTeague, the founder and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, agreed.“I think he's alienated everyone, including his own base.”