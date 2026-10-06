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Chris Alexander quits Toronto mayoral race as advance polls open

The former Conservative minister suspended his campaign Tuesday morning, but his name is expected to stay on the ballot.
Chris Alexander dropped out of the Toronto mayoral race on Tuesday morning
Chris Alexander dropped out of the Toronto mayoral race on Tuesday morningCBC
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Municipal Election
Toronto
Olivia Chow
Chris Alexander
Brad Bradford
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