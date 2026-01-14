Chris Gardner exits BC Conservative leadership race due to cancer diagnosis

Chris Gardner has announced that he will no longer be running for BC Conservative leadership due to health issues.The Independent Contractors and Businesses Association president and CEO revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, which he is now receiving treatment for along with recurring cardiovascular complications.."Over the past few months, I have been considering seeking the leadership of the Conservative Party of British Columbia, making calls, building a team, and earning support," Gardner said in a statement. "During this process, I recently completed a series of medical exams and diagnostic tests. For a couple of years, I have been managing a cardiovascular issue through medication, diet and smarter lifestyle choices. However, the recent tests revealed early-stage prostate cancer."He explained that while the cancer was caught early, that, combined with his cardiovascular issue, "will require even greater attention."."After speaking with my wife, close friends, and doctors, I have decided that my primary focus at this time should be on managing and maintaining my health and not on seeking public office," Gardner continued. "I will continue to serve as the President & CEO of the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association. The work our team is doing — standing up for the men and women in construction, pushing for practical solutions to get more homes and infrastructure built faster and more affordably, and for a competitive, free-enterprise economy — matters now more than ever."He thanked everyone for their support, and expressed confidence that the BC Conservatives will "choose a strong leader who will present a principled and compelling vision to British Columbians for a brighter, more affordable future for our province.""On a personal note," Gardner concluded, "I share this news because early detection works – men, talk to your doctor and get checked."