Caution language
Almost a year after the ‘slap heard and seen around the world,’ comedian Chris Rock slapped back at Will Smith, delivering a few blows below the belt.
Rock appeared in a live Netflix special called Selective Outrage, finally let it rip in front of a surely huge at-home audience about the infamous 2022 Oscars at which Will Smith slapped him onstage, reports The New York Post, adding “Rock pummeled Smith harder than the movie star did to that alien in his hit 1996 action movie and to, well, Rock himself at the Academy Awards.”
“Everybody called that man a b—h,” said Rock, referring to how the media reacted to Smith’s reported marital problems in the lead-up to the Oscars. “And who’d he hit? Me! A [N-word] he knows he could beat. That is some b—h-ass s–t.”
Rock joked about still feeling the pain, “It still hurts! I got Summertime ringin’ in my ear!”
Rock also took on the woke culture of perpetual victimhood.
“Right now, we live in a world where the emergency room is filled with motherf—ers with paper cuts,” he said.
“You will never see me on Oprah or Gayle crying. You will never see it. Never gonna happen. ‘I couldn’t believe it! And I loved Men in Black!” Rock said. “No! F–k that s–t. I took that hit like Pacquiao!”
In the first hour of the special, before lambasting Smith, Rock turned his sites on touchy topics, including performative wokeness and Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, over the British royals’ alleged racist tendencies.
“It’s the royal family!,” said Rock. “You didn’t Google these motherf—-ers? What the f–k is she talking about ‘She didn’t know’?!”
“That’s like marrying into the Budweiser family and going, ‘They drink a lot.’”
The couple alleged a member of the Royal Family inquired about what their first baby, Archie, would look like:
“That’s not racist,” said Rock. “Because even black people wanna know how brown the baby is gonna be!”
Rock also targeted what he called “selective outrage,” society’s tendency to pick and choose whom to cancel for committing roughly the same acts.
“One person does something, they get canceled. Another person does the exact same thing, nothing,” he said, adding he’s angry “the kind of people who play Michael Jackson songs but won’t play R. Kelly. Same crime (but) one of ‘em’s just got better songs.”
Large corporations, with empty stances and virtue signalilng on major issues to score wokeness points were among the other trees Rock felled, saying he saw a sign at Lululemon decrying racism and hatred.
“Who gives a f–k?,” he said. “You’re just selling yoga pants!”
But he saved the heavy hits for Smith, who won the Academy Award for Best Male Actor in a Leading Role last year for his take in King Richard.
Rock insisted Smith’s anger was unrelated to anything the comedian did or said.
“Everybody knows I had nothing to do with that s–t,” he said, suggesting Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s well-known affair with her son Jaden’s rapper friend August Alsina in 2015 was the root of Smith’s angst toward him, reports The New York Post.
“For people that don’t know, everybody knows!, his wife was f–king her son’s friend, OK?,” he said. “Now, I normally would not talk about this s–t, but for some reason these [N-word] put that s–t on the internet! I had no idea why two talented people would do something that f–king low-down!”
In the Post’s story, its entertainment writer, Johnny Oleksinski, wrote Rock’s Netflix performance came just before the upcoming Oscars telecast on March 12.
“And it was also a sad reminder that next week’s award show will give us three hours of yawns and tedium, when this truth-telling comedian brought 60 thrilling minutes of fearlessness and fire.”
