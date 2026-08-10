Christian ministry sues Moncton over cancelled Sean Feucht worship event

A Christian ministry is suing the City of Moncton, alleging officials violated its Charter-protected freedom of expression by cancelling a public worship event featuring American musician Sean Feucht just two days before it was scheduled to take place.The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) announced lawyers it funds have filed a Statement of Claim on behalf of Burn 24/7 Canada Worship Ministries Society against the New Brunswick city.The lawsuit seeks a declaration that Moncton violated the society's freedom of expression under Section 2(b) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, as well as $50,000 in Charter damages.The society is also asking the court not to award costs regardless of the outcome, arguing the lawsuit raises significant public-interest issues.Burn 24/7 Canada is a Christian non-profit organization that holds worship and prayer events across the country.In spring 2025, the organization planned its "Let Us Worship" tour featuring Feucht, with a free public event scheduled for July 24, 2025, at Moncton's Riverfront Park.According to the lawsuit, the city approved the society's application on April 30, 2025.Organizers then spent the following months working with city staff on insurance, site planning, washrooms, water access and scheduling. The society alleges it complied with every request made by municipal officials.But on July 22, two days before the event, Moncton cancelled the booking.According to the court filing, the city cited its Code of Conduct in City Facilities and public safety concerns related to planned protests..The society alleges its worship service complied with city policies and that organizers had developed their own security plan.It claims the cancellation was driven by anticipated opposition to the event rather than the conduct of organizers.The lawsuit accuses the city of effectively giving protesters a "heckler's veto" instead of protecting peaceful expression. It also alleges officials failed to work with organizers to address potential security concerns before cancelling the event.After losing the Riverfront Park venue, organizers secured Bar None Camp in Taxis River, NB, as an alternative location only hours before the event was set to begin.The society claims the last-minute move caused expected attendance to plunge from about 1,000 people to roughly 200 because of the remote location.It also alleges the change resulted in additional expenses and reduced donations."This case concerns a basic constitutional principle: governments cannot suppress peaceful expression simply because others threaten to protest it," constitutional lawyer Chris Fleury said."Public officials have a duty to protect freedom of expression, not surrender it to those who oppose a speaker's message."The lawsuit was filed in the Court of King's Bench of New Brunswick, Trial Division, Judicial District of Moncton.The allegations have not been proven in court.