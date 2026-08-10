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Christian ministry sues Moncton over cancelled Sean Feucht worship event

Sean Feucht in Edmonton on Aug. 22.
Sean Feucht in Edmonton on Aug. 22. Courtesy of Vince Byfield
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Cdnpoli
Chris Fleury
Sean Feucht
Jccf
Moncton
Burn 24/7 Canada Worship Ministries Society
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