Christine Anderson

Christine Anderson said governments want people to be dependent on them. 

Alternative for Germany Member of European Parliament Christine Anderson is refusing to say when she spoke with Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. 

The Western Standard sent an email to Anderson on Monday requesting comment. The email inquired about details such as when and where the conversation was and what the subject matter was. 

(12) comments

Libby
Libby

"Alternative for Germany Member of European Parliament Christine Anderson is refusing to say when she spoke with Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre."

"Refusing" Really? The absence of a response does not constitute refusal. Choose your words more carefully—bias has a fine line.

free the west
free the west

Oh yes they told me...le petit pee pee is the real deal. And guess what...he is not. There is no salvation for an institution - ie Confederation - that does not work. This country is broken.

Mal-In-Cal
Mal-In-Cal

Oh yeah!, CPC best be reviewing who soiled the sheets on this. If these comments are indeed true, labeling her views as “vile” is a kick in the c! Anderson has been tagged with many falsehoods and one must dig deeper. Is it vile and racist to be white and have values and virtue now? She is the biggest cheerleader we have and had from Europe. One day Pierre is cuddlin’ with the Turdo on stage with the Ukraine $Laundromat$ brigade to this. LPC wins again, real meat China-Gate goes silent while the movement to remove them looks like special needs….

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Apologize, Pierre!

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Poilievre took the Brian Lilley/Warren Kinsella Twitter bait and denounced Christine.

Memo to PP: Man up! Admit you were duped!

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Look at this situation. We got Poilievre disrespecting the only politican that took a stand against Trudeau's tryanny, at a war monger rally, holding hands with Trudeau. Hahahahahaha, wow!

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Yep!

Grinder
Grinder

Whoa! The question of the week is will Polllievre come out and confirm he slammed her. She doesn't need to answer this? He is kind of close to throwing 3 of his MP's under the bus if he says he said that! For sure, se stands to lose a lot of ground or keep the ground he has.

guest50
guest50

The 'Anderson debacle' has the potential to badly damage the conservative brand.

I held off donating to the federal conservative party last year to see how Pierre conducted himself over time, given O'Toole's betrayal.

I won't make a summary judgment just yet, but I am very open now to voting fox Max again.

debramalyk
debramalyk

My thoughts exactly!

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

I will vote for Christine before any of these other bums.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Hahahahaha the RINO's are getting smoked out by Christine. Gutless!

