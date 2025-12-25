Christmas around the world: From King Charles, Pope Leo, Carney, Poilievre

As the world celebrates Christmas, here's a quick look at what's happening.King Charles III: Christmas and a call for unity amid global strifeBritain’s monarch used his 2025 Christmas Day message from Westminster Abbey to speak of unity in diversity and common humanity in a world riven by conflict and division. King Charles highlighted compassion toward migrants, referenced international crises including the Israel-Gaza conflict, and invoked shared values transcending faith and borders. His message was broadcast against the backdrop of a multicultural nation grappling with economic and social strains — and as he publicly detailed his ongoing cancer treatment and personal reflections, said Reuters.The King’s Christmas tone underscores a growing trend among global leaders: as public faith celebrations return in force, secular heads of state are also leaning into the season as a platform for unity and social cohesion..Pope Leo XIV: A global peace appeal from the VaticanIn his first Christmas at the helm of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV led midnight Mass at St. Peter’s — a deeply symbolic moment for the Roman Catholic world and faithful everywhere. He called for a day of worldwide peace and lamented ongoing wars, specifically condemning Russia’s refusal to observe even a brief holiday truce amidst the wider Ukraine conflict, reported the New York Post.At the same time, Christians in Bethlehem — historically the epicentre of the nativity — held public celebrations for the first time in years, a poignant sign of hope in a region shaped by decades of turmoil.Mark Carney: Christmas in Canada — reflection, hope, and national nareCanadian Prime Minister Mark Carney recorded his Christmas message to Canadians with a distinctly reflective and inclusive tone. Urging citizens to “slow down, reflect, and focus on what really matters,” Carney highlighted this season as an opportunity for charity, remembrance, and helping those in need — Christian and non-Christian alike. His address recognized the birth of Jesus in Christian tradition but also embraced a broader idea of hope and shared humanity in a nation of many faiths, reported Canada PM.Carney’s message came amid an extremely busy year in Ottawa — the establishment of a new government, domestic policy pivots, and renewed international diplomacy, including welcoming King Charles and forging ties abroad.Pierre Poilievre: Conservative Christmas sentiments and cultural commentaryOpposition leader Pierre Poilievre issued a Christmas message emphasizing the religious significance of Christmas for Christians, noting that many non-Christian neighbours celebrate other holidays like Hanukkah — a nod to Canada’s multicultural society even as he frames Christmas in traditionally Christian terms.Poilievre’s approach reflects his broader political style: emphasizing cultural identity and tradition, often with a blend of conservative social commentary and political positioning. While he isn’t in government this year, his holiday remarks continue to play to his base while acknowledging Canada’s diverse religious landscape.Danielle Smith: Alberta’s premier and festive commentaryAlberta Premier Danielle Smith has been active on social platforms during the season, sharing holiday greetings and buoying support among her provincial Conservative base. While not known for major Christmas policy pronouncements, Smith’s festive social media posts reflect her ongoing populist communications strategy, positioning herself as a proud representative of “Albertans & Canadians” during the season.Christmas Around the World: Celebrations, Cultures, ContrastsWhile global leaders set the tone, millions around the world are marking Christmas with a rich tapestry of traditions:In Europe and North America, festive markets, carol services, and Christmas lights draw locals and tourists alike, affirming deep cultural roots.In the Middle East, public celebrations are mixed with political hardship, especially in places like Bethlehem where pilgrims returned despite a climate of fear and uncertainty.In Saudi Arabia, Christmas displays in malls and public venues reflect cautious cultural openness, even as it remains a private religious holiday.Across Asia, Latin America, and Africa, diverse customs — from beach barbecues in the Southern Hemisphere to snow-covered markets in the North — showcase the holiday in local colours and climates.