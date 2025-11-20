Chrystia Freeland's big new title

Chrystia Freeland's got a big new title.Former minister of transport and internal trade, and now special envoy to Ukraine, is also — the CEO of Rhodes Trust, a global charity responsible for the Rhodes Scholarship.Freeland was appointed to her official title, Warden of Rhodes House and CEO of the Rhodes Trust, by the charity's trustees.The Chairman of Rhodes Trustees, Sir John Bell, stated "Chrystia brings a wealth of experience from her work in global affairs, public policy and journalism.""She has proven herself to be an outstanding leader with a remarkable ability to unite people around a common purpose – qualities that will serve the Trust exceptionally well." .Freeland had previously been a Rhodes scholar, earning a master's degree in Slavonic Studies from Oxford in 1993Freeland has since stepped down from her ministerial roles in Canada, resigning from her role as a Minister after ex-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked her to step down as Minister of Finance, and then again, when she left her role as Minister of Transport and Internal Trade.Freeland is still currently an MP for Toronto's University — Rosedale riding, and her Rhodes role will begin in July, replacing Sir Rick Trainor, the current interim warden.