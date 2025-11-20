News

Chrystia Freeland's big new title

Chrystia Freeland, Rhodes Trust
Chrystia Freeland, Rhodes TrustPhoto Credit: Leah Mushet, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Chrystia Freeland
Former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland
MP Chrystia Freeland
Former minister of transport and internal trade
special envoy to Ukraine
CEO of the Rhodes Trust
Chrystia Freeland, CEO of the Rhodes Trust
Rhodes Trust
Rhodes scholarship

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news