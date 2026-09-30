CHUNK DETHRONED: A new big, fat alpha bear has been crowned

CALGARY — Chunk has been defeated — and a new big fat alpha bear has been crowned, as Fat Bear Week 2026 comes to a close.Who's been crowned the bear with the widest waistline, you might ask?None other than Bear #910, better known as Backpack.Votes for the fattest bear ended Friday; the contest, organized by the US National Park Service (NPS) with the bears located at Katmai National Park & Preserve's Brooks River, Alaska, included Chunk, a male bear weighing an estimated 1,200 lbs, who won last year's title.This year's fattest winner, Backpack, got his nickname from his habit of riding his mother's back through Brooks River as a cub..As reported by Popular Science, Backpack's mother is also a former fattest bear winner, Bear #435, Holly, who won in 2019.Backpack is 20.5 years old and has been one of the most consistent bear residents the Brooks River has seen.As a yearling in 2007, Backpack had emerged in the spring with a leg injury, which prevented him from walking properly and put him in danger. Park Rangers at the time feared he would not survive the season but Backpack reemerged like a chunky phoenix from the ashes.With the help of his mom (and no human intervention) Backpack recovered and grew into what is now his truly impressive and award-winning size..According to staff, Backpack exudes a quiet strength despite his girth.He also does not show aggression to his peers.Backpack also enjoys hanging next to the falls slightly downstream on his favourite rock.This year's Fat Bear Week gave voters an opportunity to vote for their favourite fat bear between September 22 and 29..The bears return to Brooks River every year in June for the salmon migration, preparing themselves and fattening up for winter.The contest has gotten over one million voters from over 100 countries, becoming an online sensation.While the winning big bear does not get an official prize, bear lovers can donate to the Katmai Conservancy’s Otis Fund, named after Bear 480, a star fat bear who won the contest four times.Donations made until October 3 will be matched by explore.org, which provides a livestream on which viewers can tune in to watch the bears.