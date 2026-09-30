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CHUNK DETHRONED: A new big, fat alpha bear has been crowned

Backpack, new Fat Bear Week winner
Backpack, new Fat Bear Week winnerU.S. Department of the Interior; X
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Backpack
US National Park Service
Fat bear week
Katmai National Park & Preserve's Brooks River
Chunk fattest bear
fat bear week 2026
fat bear week 2026 winner
backpack bear
Backpack fattest bear
Bear #910
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