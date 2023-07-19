Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
A Calgary man has been sentenced for selling toxic health products under the Food and Drug Act related to bogus COVID-19 cures.
Following a Health Canada investigation, Pedro Acuna Saavedra, the sole director of Primordial Beauty Inc., doing business as Genesis II Church Chapter #291, pleaded guilty to charges related to the sale of unauthorized drugs containing sodium chlorite — a toxic industrial bleach — commonly known as Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS).
On July 7, Saaverdra was sentenced to a $12,000 fine and two years probation prohibiting the possession of sodium chlorite and the advertisement, sale and manufacturing for sale of any unauthorized health products, including drugs and natural health products.
MMS has been promoted under different names, such as ‘Miracle Mineral Supplement’ and ’Master Mineral Solution,’ as treatments for a range of health ailments, including cancer, HIV/AIDS, childhood autism and especially COVID-19.
Dubbed ‘The Church of Bleach,’ Genesis II came under scrutiny during the height of the pandemic for promoting MMS as a miracle COVID cure.
Its leader, Mark Grenon, was extradited from Colombia to the US in 2022 and indicted in federal court in Miami for criminal contempt related to the sale of the products worth more than $1 million under the guise of freedom of religion.
The Genesis II Church is not a ‘religious’ church at all; the US government alleged it was a manufactured entity created to avoid government regulation and shield the participants from prosecution for selling bogus cures.
Grenon and his three sons called themselves “bishops” of the church and peddled the poison as sacraments on the internet before they were shut down by the Food and Drug Administration in 2020.
On Monday, they appeared in a Miami court to face trial. If convicted, they face years in prison.
According to the Miami Herald, US District Judge Cecilia Altonaga gave instructions to jurors the Grenons could not use the First Amendment — specifically religious freedom —as a defense because their so-called church was not a religious entity.
Among evidence entered into trial is a web video titled: “The coronavirus is curable. Do you believe it? You better!”
Former President Donald Trump seemingly endorsed the product in 2020 when he suggested the FDA explore the idea of injecting COVID patients with bleach as a potential cure.
"I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?" trump told a press conference in April of that year.
"As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that."
No health products containing sodium chlorite have been approved by Health Canada for consumption by humans, although there are some approved disinfectants and veterinary products that contain the chemical.
I thought MMS was a version of chlorine dioxide, which a NASA document in the late 1970s called "the universal antidote." There are links to many academic studies on chlorine dioxide at https://theuniversalantidote.com/
I remember MSM going ballistic accusing Trump of suggesting that we all inject ourselves with bleach to cure Covid. But as you can see, he never said any such thing. There is a big difference between recommending injections and suggesting that the FDA look into the possibility that there may be something of therapeutic value to be learned here. On the other hand, facts have never prevented MSM from accusing Trump of anything.
Health Canada is funded by big pharma. MMS has done wonders on the sick.
