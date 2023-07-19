COVID antibodies

A Calgary man has been sentenced for selling toxic health products under the Food and Drug Act related to bogus COVID-19 cures.

Following a Health Canada investigation, Pedro Acuna Saavedra, the sole director of Primordial Beauty Inc., doing business as Genesis II Church Chapter #291, pleaded guilty to charges related to the sale of unauthorized drugs containing sodium chlorite — a toxic industrial bleach — commonly known as Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS).

Church of bleach founder

Church of Bleach: Genesis II founder Mark Grenon

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Lee Harding Staff
Lee Harding

I thought MMS was a version of chlorine dioxide, which a NASA document in the late 1970s called "the universal antidote." There are links to many academic studies on chlorine dioxide at https://theuniversalantidote.com/

racer99
racer99

I remember MSM going ballistic accusing Trump of suggesting that we all inject ourselves with bleach to cure Covid. But as you can see, he never said any such thing. There is a big difference between recommending injections and suggesting that the FDA look into the possibility that there may be something of therapeutic value to be learned here. On the other hand, facts have never prevented MSM from accusing Trump of anything.

Amy08
Amy08

Health Canada is funded by big pharma. MMS has done wonders on the sick.

