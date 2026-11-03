Church says pilot heard praying before fatal Learjet crash ‘went home to be with the Lord’

The Learjet pilot heard reciting the Lord's Prayer moments before colliding with the ground in Florida has been identified, and his church says he was a devout Christian who "went home to be with the Lord."Capt. Jeff Gregory was a 55-year-old husband and father of three, and a devoted member of the Limerick Chapel in Pennsylvania, where both his parents had worked, as his close friend, Davide Peters, told the Sun.As reported by the New York Post, the church emailed congregants chilling news that one of their members, Gregory, was among the nine dead in Sunday's crash at West Palm Beach, Florida.Gregory, the church wrote in the email, "went home to be with the Lord when the plane he was flying crashed.".Gregory could be heard in the background of the air traffic control communications with the 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha, displaying his faith in his final moments of life."Who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name," Gregory recited seconds before the explosion.Gadelha, who received her pilot's license when she was just 17, was the first to be identified, as air traffic control audio before the explosion recorded her narrating the sharp decline of the plane.According to Peters, Gregory had wanted to be a pilot from a very young age and "loved wearing his leather bomber jacket;" Peters described his late friend and former neighbor as "very diligent and dependable."."I know he worked hard to become a pilot and it was something he truly loved and poured his life and heart into," remembered Peters.The other victims of the crash were 44-year-old Austin tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson and his wife, Helen Sharp, along with their two kids, Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, as Robinson's brother confirmed on Monday.Also aboard the plane were friends Rachel Reed, Charmi Fehr, and nanny Anita Maria Apellido Cetina.Federal investigators have yet to determine what caused the crash of the Learjet 60 flying from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas before it entered a nosedive, descending at 20,000 ft per minute and smashing into the ground..According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Monday, the plane was traveling through temperatures of -46°C, while starting to pick up ice and hit heavy turbulence.The NTSB also says the plane began breaking apart before impact, scattering debris over a half-mile radius.They also have yet to discover the black box cockpit voice recorder, or determine whether the device even survived.