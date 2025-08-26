Citizens coalition slams Liberals for ‘out-of-control’ immigration system

The National Citizens Coalition is warning Canada’s immigration system is in chaos, blaming Liberal policies for driving the housing crisis, straining hospitals, and leaving young Canadians without work.In a statement Tuesday, the group launched its Canadians for Responsible Immigration campaign, calling for an immediate rollback of record immigration levels and a return to what it described as the more sustainable policies of a decade ago.The coalition pointed to a backlog of 291,000 asylum claims, many flagged as fraudulent, with thousands of claimants put up in hotels at taxpayer expense. .At the same time, youth unemployment has sunk to its lowest level since 1998.“While Canada faces the lowest youth employment since 1998, the Liberals are on track to issue the most temporary foreign worker visas in a single year,” Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner said Monday.So far this year, 105,000 foreign workers have entered under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program — blowing past the 82,000 cap — while another 302,000 came through the International Mobility Program in just six months, already above its full-year target.“Breaking numbers blow through the government’s own targets midway through the year with some on course to be the highest on record,” Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said, accusing the Liberals of fueling a “triple-header crisis” of housing costs, healthcare shortages, and youth joblessness..The coalition is demanding a major overhaul that would slash immigration targets, abolish the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, cap entries by country, crack down on fraudulent claims and diploma-mill colleges, and put Canadian workers first.The NCC said its campaign will push for policies that “restore order and legitimacy to a system once the envy of the world” and warned Liberal inaction risks further alienating Canadians already struggling under the weight of soaring costs and scarce jobs."Canadians, join us in this fight for accountability. SIGN our petition, DONATE, and amplify your voice as we rally and grow a vocal majority in the call for a return to the Responsible Immigration policies of the Harper years, that again put Canada first," the NCC said.