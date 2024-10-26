Citizenship guide delayed since 2016 kept secret

Immigration Minister Marc Miller is facing criticism for refusing to release a revised version of Canada’s federal citizenship guide, which has been under revision by his department since 2016. Blacklock's Reporter says the guide, which is intended to provide immigrants with essential information for the citizenship test, has been in limbo despite promises of updates to include "historically accurate" accounts of Indigenous history and input from the sexual minority community.In an October 8 Senate session, Miller acknowledged the delay but offered little clarity on the guide’s status: “It is something that is still ongoing. Clearly some of the terminology and references generally in the guide are ones that are outdated,” said Miller, adding, “It’s something everyone is waiting for. I don’t have an update as to when that will come out but I hope to do it in short order.”Miller even suggested he could personally print a draft for legislators eager to review the guide. However, his office has not responded to multiple requests for a draft copy.Senators have expressed frustration over the continued delay. Sen. Margo Greenwood (B.C.) complained she had been trying to obtain an update since January without success, while Sen. Dawn Anderson (NWT) said she had been promised a draft three years ago.“My office contacted your office monthly for eight months before securing a meeting in June,” said Anderson. “I asked again for a draft copy of the guide, restating I had been assured I would receive it before it was made official. I have yet to receive any indication from your office that it will be forthcoming.”In response, Miller said, “I’m glad to give you one. Yes, absolutely, I can print it off myself.”The original citizenship guide, Discover Canada: The Rights And Responsibilities Of Citizenship (2012), is considered outdated by many, with mentions of Indigenous Residential Schools framed in a way that critics say downplays their impact. It also celebrates figures like John A. Macdonald and highlights achievements such as the War of 1812 and the invention of the snowmobile.Senators have long called for a more inclusive guide that acknowledges indigenous history and the contributions of marginalized groups. Nancy Caron, a spokesperson for the Department of Immigration, said in a 2021 interview that the new guide was being finalized with input from Indigenous groups, minority populations, women, francophones, the sexual minority community, and others to ensure it was “historically accurate.”Despite these promises, no reason has been provided for the ongoing delay in its release.Previous Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino argued in 2021 that a “restructuring” of Canadian history was necessary, both for new Canadians and the broader public. “There is a need to have restructuring of the way we educate not only new Canadians but all of us when it comes to our past,” said Mendicino.As lawmakers await the revised guide, pressure mounts on Miller and the government to prioritize its release, especially as the guide’s content reflects the nation’s evolving understanding of its history and values.