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Citizenship guide rewrite spotlights Liberal appointees, omits historic figures

Immigration Minister Lena Diab’s department produced a draft guide that reflects what cabinet described as a “restructuring” of how both newcomers and citizens understand Canada’s past.
Immigration Minister Lena Diab’s department produced a draft guide that reflects what cabinet described as a “restructuring” of how both newcomers and citizens understand Canada’s past.Robert Short/CBC
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Brian Mulroney
Cdnpoli
Marco Mendicino
Pierre Trudeau
Kim Campbell
Cdnpol
Adrienne Clarkson
John Diefenbaker
Michaelle Jean
Lester Pearson
Canadian History
Sir John A. Macdonald
Lena Diab
james gladstone
rewriting history
military cross

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