News

City of Calgary blocks ChatGPT on networks over privacy and security concerns

The City of Calgary has blocked the popular artificial intelligence (AI) platform ChatGPT from all municipal networks and devices, citing unresolved privacy and security concerns.
The City of Calgary has blocked the popular artificial intelligence (AI) platform ChatGPT from all municipal networks and devices, citing unresolved privacy and security concerns.Photo generated by Google Gemini AI.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Calgary
Ai
Artificial Intelligence
Chatgpt
Openai
Chatgpt Technology
Artificial Intelligence Technology
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Microsoft programs
Microsoft 365 Copilot

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news