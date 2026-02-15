City of Calgary blocks ChatGPT on networks over privacy and security concerns

CALGARY — The City of Calgary has blocked the popular artificial intelligence (AI) platform ChatGPT from all municipal networks and devices, citing unresolved privacy and security concerns.Officials say access to ChatGPT was disabled across all of the city’s systems as of February 6, 2026.However, according to the city, this move does not signal that it will no longer be using AI systems going forward.ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, is one of the world’s most widely used generative AI platforms and currently operates on the company’s GPT-5 model.The city has said all technology tools used by municipal employees must undergo a formal risk assessment that evaluates how information is collected, stored, and shared, and whether the tool complies with privacy and security requirements.“ChatGPT has not undergone the required risk assessment,” the city said, adding that the system was not blocked outright but restricted to limited or case-specific uses.“Blocking ChatGPT will mitigate the significant risk the use of this external tool introduces for our people, data, and services.”Officials emphasized that protecting municipal data and systems is a priority, noting that any new technology must be reviewed by IT, corporate security, legal, supply management, and other domain experts before approval..Survey finds most Canadians wary of AI as technology becomes daily reality\n\n.Most city employees now have access to Microsoft 365 Copilot, which has completed an internal impact review and has been approved for workplace use.In an email response to the Western Standard, it was confirmed that the majority of employees now have access to Microsoft 365 Copilot, “a robust generative AI tool designed to support employees’ daily work.”According to city officials, AI and machine-learning tools are already being applied across several departments.These include using algorithms to estimate crowd sizes at major public events such as Canada Day and New Year’s Eve fireworks to help “identify opportunities for future events to run more smoothly and be safer.”“Our supply management team is testing AI to categorize expenses and improve procurement planning,” the city said.“Mobility and IT developed an AI tool to spot road issues and missing signs, which helps keep roads safer. We’re also adopting advanced AI chatbots, including one that answers questions about Right-of-Way and Utility Line Assignment services, making it easier for people to get information quickly.”When asked whether the ban on ChatGPT is permanent, the city said it will “continuously monitor, assess, and enable emerging technologies that deliver economic and business value for the city and its public services.”The move highlights a growing challenge facing governments at all levels, as generative AI tools become more widespread, and concerns over balancing productivity with privacy, security, and accountability will continue to be addressed in the foreseeable future.