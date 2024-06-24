News

City of Calgary, CPS offers approved options for Pride insignia on uniform

City of Calgary, CPS offers approved options for Pride insignia on uniform
City of Calgary, CPS offers approved options for Pride insignia on uniformWestern Standard Canva
Loading content, please wait...
Calgary Police Service
Western Standard
Calgary Emergency Management Agency
Calgary city officials
Pride insignia
ongoing water restrictions

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news