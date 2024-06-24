City of Calgary, CPS offers approved options for Pride insignia on uniform

Calgary city officials and law enforcement have the option to wear Pride insignia on their uniforms while serving in their capacity as public servants. City of Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) Chief Susan Henry and Acting Chief Coby Duer were both spotted in recent weeks wearing Pride rainbow insignia on their shoulders while updating Calgarians on the ongoing water restrictions resulting from the main break in the city’s northwest. CEMA, an agency on the city’s payroll, did not return the Western Standard’s multiple phone calls requesting comment. A spokesperson from the Calgary Police Service (CPS), however, confirmed the officials in question represent the city’s “emergency operations centre” (CEMA), not the police. Though CPS could not give details on the city’s policy, the spokesperson said while the rainbow shoulder patches are not available for police, officers have “two approved ways” to wear Pride insignia.If police officers want to demonstrate their support for Pride, they have the option to either add to their vests rainbow-striped lettering on the words ‘POLICE” on the front and back of their vests, or opt for a small Pride pin. “They can choose to wear a vest, the Pride letters are in a rainbow, or they can wear a Pride pin,” said the spokesperson. Not a lot of officers choose to wear the vests, she said, but the majority, if they choose to show support, wear the pin. When asked how many officers wear the insignia or the pin, CPS said they didn’t have the numbers. The option to wear Pride insignia is not just for “Pride month,” but year round, the Western Standard has learned. The rainbow patch for police vests is available for $25 ordered online from a 911 uniform supplier.