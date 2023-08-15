The City of Calgary has called on all residents to limit their outdoor water use for the first time ever because of drought.
The rationing applies to all homes and businesses, according to a Tuesday statement.
The City of Calgary said residences and businesses are allowed to use their sprinklers, soaker hoses and in-ground sprinkling systems on particular days and times based on their address number.
Even numbered addresses can use sprinklers for a maximum total of two hours from Wednesday or Saturday from 4 to 7 a.m., 9 to 11 a.m., or 7 to 10 p.m.
Odd numbered addresses can turn on sprinklers for a maximum total of two hours on Thursday or Sunday from 4 to 7 a.m., 9 to 11 a.m., or 7 to 10 p.m.
The city added the following are allowed at any time of day: watering gardens, trees, and shrubs without sprinklers; filling an outdoor pool, hot tubs, or wading pool; watering new sod or lawn seed with a sprinkler or hose; and using water for construction purposes.
The following are not allowed: washing cars with water in driveways and streets; using water to wash sidewalks, driveways, or walkways; filling fountains or decorative water features; washing outdoor windows; and cleaning exterior building surfaces.
Exceptions for businesses include washing vehicles for health and safety regulations; watering plants, shrubs, or trees for commercial sale; washing outdoor surfaces at childcare facilities, restaurants, kennels, and animal facilities; and for those with licences to operate exterior window washing services and car washes.
The city said many factors are taken into consideration when water rationing is instigated.
To inform the decision, city staff examined river flows, current and projected water demand in Calgary and among other large users on the Bow River, weather forecasts, and any potential infrastructure construction or maintenance.
Since it issued a drought advisory in July, the natural flows on the Bow and Elbow rivers remain low. With dry weather and warmer temperatures in the forecast, it is taking precautions to reduce water demand.
These measures will support neighbours downstream and fish and other species who depend on the river.
Indoor water use remains unrestricted. However, it encourages Calgarians to use water wisely indoors at all times.
Some ways people can reduce their indoor water use are washing fruits and vegetables in a partially-filled sink or pot and rinsing them quickly, turning off the tap when brushing teeth or shaving, using the dishwasher and washing machine when required and with full loads, turning off humidifiers and ice machines, limiting showers to five minutes or less and keeping baths shallow, scraping plates clean rather than rinsing food off, and checking for and fixing leaks.
Water rationing is governed and enforced under the water utility bylaw. While the city takes an education first approach with people, it said it is important every one does their part, so there are penalties for violations which depend on the stage of restriction.
The fines range from $400 for a violation during Stage One to $3,000 for one during Stage Four.
(4) comments
This province has literally an unlimited supply of fresh water. If it at any time needs to be constrained it is because of the manipulative agendas of the politicos or at best the low-IQ mismanagement of said resources. Stand up for yourselves.
I actually have been trying to conserve water since April/May given our dry spring.
For the first time in a couple of decades, my lawn needed seeding. Eco responsible, I seeded when I knew a good rainfall was expected in a day or two.
I have absolutely no problem with water conservation, but if, and only if, the need for conservation is NOT established by the 'climate emergercy' idiots at Calgary's City Hall.
Many of the suggested reduction of water use would be useful at all times, not just during a drought. Water is our most precious resource. It would be wise to treat it accordingly.
This has been happening in Okotoks for 20 years.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.