Sprinkler irrigation

Micro-sprinkler used for irrigation 

 Courtesy Anton/Wikimedia Commons

The City of Calgary has called on all residents to limit their outdoor water use for the first time ever because of drought. 

The rationing applies to all homes and businesses, according to a Tuesday statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report.

(4) comments

aluca021
aluca021

This province has literally an unlimited supply of fresh water. If it at any time needs to be constrained it is because of the manipulative agendas of the politicos or at best the low-IQ mismanagement of said resources. Stand up for yourselves.

guest50
guest50

I actually have been trying to conserve water since April/May given our dry spring.

For the first time in a couple of decades, my lawn needed seeding. Eco responsible, I seeded when I knew a good rainfall was expected in a day or two.

I have absolutely no problem with water conservation, but if, and only if, the need for conservation is NOT established by the 'climate emergercy' idiots at Calgary's City Hall.

grandview.67
grandview.67

Many of the suggested reduction of water use would be useful at all times, not just during a drought. Water is our most precious resource. It would be wise to treat it accordingly.

PersonOne
PersonOne

This has been happening in Okotoks for 20 years.

