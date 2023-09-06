Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The City of Calgary has published its Housing Needs Assessment report, identifying present and future affordable housing requirements.
“Calgary is experiencing a housing crisis,” said City of Calgary Manager of Housing Solutions Tim Ward in a Wednesday press release.
“The latest data published in the Housing Needs Assessment shows us that an increasing number of Calgarians are struggling with housing affordability.”
The city said at least 84,600 or almost one-fifth of city households could not afford their housing in 2021. Based on current market housing conditions, the numbers in 2023 are expected to be higher.
Based on recent market housing data, the median cost to buy a detached home has increased by 37% in the last three years.
For Calgarians looking to buy their first detached home in 2023, the city said an annual household income of $156,000 is required to adequately afford it, which means they would not be spending more than three-tenths of their income before tax on housing.
To afford the median purchase cost of an apartment in 2023, it said an annual household income of $70,800 is needed for that buyer.
For Calgarians looking to rent, an annual income of $84,000 is needed to afford average market rent in 2023. That number has increased from $67,000 in 2022.
Based on Calgary’s forecasted population growth and historical rate of housing need, the number of households requesting affordable units is expected to hit 100,000 by 2026.
“The findings in the assessment also highlight that the housing crisis is affecting a wide range of Calgarians, including those looking to buy or rent a home and those that are in greatest need of affordable housing supports,” said Ward.
Conservative MP Scott Aitchison (Parry Sound-Muskoka, ON) said on Tuesday Calgary city council’s plans on housing are well intentioned but doomed to fail.
Aitchison started off by saying the housing crisis “has highlighted a growing divide in Canada.” This divide is between people who have a home, a good job, and a secure retirement and those without.
The Housing Needs Assessment is a report published every five years and informs the city's affordable housing policies. It uses quantitative data from the Canadian census, the City of Calgary Corporate Economics, and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and qualitative data from the perspectives of affordable housing providers, operators and organizations that assist with placements.
