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City of Calgary 'reviewing circumstances' after missing 11-year-old Parker found in Deerfoot pipe without gate

Missing child Parker sign near Thorncliffe Community Association
Missing child Parker sign near Thorncliffe Community AssociationWS
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City Of Calgary
Deerfoot Trail
missing child calgary
11 year old Parker missing
Parker missing YYC
Parker found
Missing Parker found
water services city of calgary
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Western Standard
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