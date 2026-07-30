City of Calgary 'reviewing circumstances' after missing 11-year-old Parker found in Deerfoot pipe without gate

The City of Calgary has disclosed they will be "reviewing the circumstances" that led the 11-year-old missing boy Parker to reportedly enter a green space culvert on the west side of Deerfoot Trail, after he was found in a pipe 14 days after he went missing.In a response from Water Services Calgary given to the Western Standard, regarding whether the portion of the tunnel Parker entered would now be barriered from public access in light of the tragedy which that found Parker in a 4-ft-wide concrete pipe on the east side of the Deerfoot Trail roadway, they had this to say:"Public safety remains of the utmost importance to The City," said the city in its statement."We will be reviewing the circumstances surrounding this matter and will provide more information when we are able to do so.".Parker was found by a specialized search team from the Calgary Fire Department (CFD), which was needed because of the green space's conditions described as “incredibly harsh terrain and part of a water environment.”At a press conference Wednesday, Sgt. Richard Wall, CPS' Deputy Ops Chief and Search Manager, suggested Parker may have been in the tunnels for "quite some time."Parker had originally gone missing on July 16. Wall added they had located the remains on Wednesday 400 to 550 ft within the network of pipes, which he described as a "labyrinth."."... we can share that The City of Calgary maintains a 5,000 km network of stormwater pipes to manage the flow from rainfall, snowmelt, creeks, and streams which includes over 1700 culverts," the city stated."Typically, the purpose of a culvert is to channel water safely beneath roads, railways, and driveways, allowing stormwater to flow under them, preventing flooding and soil erosion."According to CPS, they received a tip from a member of the public on Tuesday, who had found an article of Parker's clothing — his shoe — that he had been wearing when he went missing, giving them reason to search the surrounding area where Parker was found.CPS noted they had previously searched the area, but no evidence was located at the time that suggested a more thorough search was necessary.."We believe Parker entered into that pipe with all of the clothing that he was wearing, and then through the course of time, some of that clothing had come out of the pipe into the creek, where it was then located by a member of the public," explained Wall.CPS noted the investigation remains ongoing to answer the remaining questions for the family.Since there is no evidence of criminality, CPS usually removes identifying information, including names and photographs, from public platforms once a missing person is located, without sharing details about the circumstances or location with the public.But with the permission of Parker's family, this additional information was released because of the extensive public effort to find him..On Monday, CPS announced it would be scaling back its extensive ground search for Parker after nearly two weeks of intense efforts including covering 8,600 km, logging more than 5,500 search hours, receiving more than 600 tips, and involving hundreds of CPS members and volunteers.Instead, they announced they would be refocusing their efforts on pursuing investigative leads.Due to the scale and duration of the investigation, the search had become one of Calgary's largest missing child searches in the city's recent history.