Petro Fina Building 736 8 Ave. S.W

The City of Calgary committed $36.3 million in grants to convert five more buildings downtown into residential towers, as part of its Downtown Calgary Development Incentive Program.

“The estimated grant amounts are based on a rate of $75 per square foot of office space being converted to living space. Final amounts will be confirmed and disbursed at project completion," said the city.

