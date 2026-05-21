City of Calgary’s nearly $300K parks director job raises eyebrows

The City of Calgary is looking for a new Director of Parks — a very sought after position, since the salary would range from over $230K to $290K.The official title of the position, Director of Parks & Open Spaces, is stirring up a bit of controversy online as people react to the high pay for a public service job — which provides a 35-hour work week with one day off every three weeks.The city suggests this is a very valuable position that serves one of the city's "valued public assets."The director would oversee "parks, the urban forest, municipal golf courses, and cemeteries," and would be responsible for allocating large portions of city money, including a $115 million operating budget and $300 million for city projects and construction. .To garner such a high-paying position, a candidate would have to have a degree in "public administration, business, management, or a related field."With at least a decade of related experience.Besides the large financial responsibility and qualifications needed for the position people on X want to know: Should a taxpayer-funded job be paying this much?"35 hours a week?!?!" wrote shocked X user Peter McCaffrey."Plus an extra day off every three weeks?!?! For $232K - $290k?!?! Utterly outrageous. Council needs a chainsaw, not a Director of Parks."."Ironically, the Parks guy is probably who council would go to if they wanted to find a chainsaw," joked James Butler in response."Good for thee, but not for me…. City of Calgary is a bloated fat parasite sucking as much of our tax dollars as it can muster We need to vote this BS out," reacted JP Ross.