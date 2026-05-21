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City of Calgary’s nearly $300K parks director job raises eyebrows

"Ho, hee, it's a parks' job for me! " A City of Calgary Director of Parks position is willing to pay eligible candidates up to $290k for a role with one day off every three weeks.
City of Calgary, Director of Parks
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Taxpayer Money
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City of Calgary Director of Parks
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