Edmonton transit

The City of Edmonton said, in an effort to build a stronger, safer and more inclusive Edmonton, it has developed a Downtown Core and Transit System Safety Plan.

The city said the plan summarizes the many ways the "city has responded—and will continue to respond—to ensure the health and safety of Edmontonians."

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

What about millions to plant trees? Isn’t that going to solve all the crime problems in Edmonton?……..oh look a squirrel.

guest356
guest356

So, lets create a crime festival in Edmonton by removing the Loitering laws without an ounce of critical thinking or alternate bylaw strategy. Then, just to make us look really clever we will spend loads of taxpayer money on creating multiple solutions, (that may or may not work) for the problems we created with the removal of the Loitering law. Note:- every single member of council voted for it to be removed.

