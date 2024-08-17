City of Regina chooses trans activist as artist in residence

The City of Regina has announced local artist and trans activist Cat Haines as the 2024 Neil Balkwill Artist in Residence. Haines, a transdisciplinary artist, will develop an experimental documentary focusing on the often-overlooked histories of trans spaces and communities in Regina. Haines' work will involve extensive research, including archival explorations and oral history interviews, culminating in a documentary."My goal is to showcase the rich past, present, and future of trans communities in Regina, highlighting their resilience and contributions," says Haines. "This project aims to foster dialogue and raise awareness about our city's diverse cultural fabric."During the residency, Haines will organize events such as a public artist talk on their work and a creative workshop. These activities are designed to involve the community and honour the stories and experiences of Regina’s trans population.Haines' background includes a master's degree in Women’s and Gender Studies from the University of Regina, various artistic residencies, and numerous exhibitions and performances.The selection panel, which comprised members from the art and culture community, chose Haines based on project merit, community engagement, and alignment with the City of Regina’s Cultural Plan. Haines’ residency will conclude in October 2024.This residency supports the professional development of the artist and contributes to the City’s 2SLGBTQIAP+ Action Plan. The plan aims to increase the representation of Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, Androgynous and Asexual art within City facilities and to host more such programming.Visit Regina.ca/artistcalls for more information..Last year, the 37-year-old Haines started Into the Streets, a mentorship program for trans youth."The anchor peer mentor will be a trans feminine person in the city who is an experienced community advocate or organizer or leader," Haines told CBC, saying such mentors would challenge "the constrained view of how trans women should look or act," and break barriers to inclusivity.Local activists facilitated this peer mentorship program with administrative and fiscal support from Ivy+ Dean Consulting and UR Pride Centre for Sexuality and Gender Diversity. Its goal was to pair five youth aged 15 to 25 with experienced mentors.Applications to be artist-in-residence closed May 31, while its term runs from July 8 to October 7. The City requires Hanes to dedicate a minimum of 20 hours per month (5 hours per week) over that time frame.Hanes will facilitate a minimum of one (1) public engagement opportunity at the Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre as well as a closing event or showcase of their work. Public engagement sessions count toward contracted time.The delivery deadline for this work is October 8, 2024. Installation (if applicable) is between October and November 2024.The artist will receive an artist fee (contract payment) of $3,000 total for the three-month period paid in three parts. The final payment will be released upon completion, public showcasing, and or engagement of the work.Hanes will be required to get insurance as part of the agreement, in which the City of Regina will reimburse up to $1,000. Hanes also has the option of receiving up to an additional $1,000 to cover materials needed to complete the work.The work Hanes produces can be submitted to the Cultural Development Department with the City of Regina to purchase and accession into the Civic Art Collection.