News

City of Regina chooses trans activist as artist in residence

Trans activist Cat Haines has been chosen Regina's Neil Balkwill artist in residence for 2024
Trans activist Cat Haines has been chosen Regina's Neil Balkwill artist in residence for 2024Evie Ruddy / CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Cat Haines
Trans Women
U Of R
Neil Balkwill
artist in residence

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news