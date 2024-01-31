City of Saskatoon mocked for spending $100K for study on cycling

The City of Saskatoon has teamed up with the federal government to spend up to $100,000 to pay consultants to promote biking in the city, according to documents obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.“Saskatoon residents don’t need the city to spend $100,000 to help them decide if they want to ride a bike,” said Gage Haubrich, CTF Prairie Director. “Taxpayers can decide for themselves if they want to bike to work.”According to the city, the BYXE Street Team will “provide in-person, on-site cycling education and foster community support for cycling.”The pitch for the project says the program will run from May to September in 2024 with the taxpayer-funded team going to warm weather events and encouraging more people to ride bikes.The city also wants to use the money to hire up to eight employees.The total budget for the project is $100,000, with half of the money being provided by federal taxpayers and the rest by the City of Saskatoon.Non-profit organizations, such as the Saskatoon Cycling Club, already host events promoting cycling throughout the year.Saskatoon City Council recently approved a budget with decade-high property tax hikes for 2024 and 2025.“City council needs to stop spending money on these frivolous programs when it can barely afford to pay for basic services,” said Haubrich. “The city needs to halt this wasteful project before it gets off the ground.”