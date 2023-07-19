A potential ban on the use of two-stroke engines in Toronto

report was released on June 21 to support consideration by Toronto City Council on implementing a potential ban on the use of two-stroke engines.

 Canva

The City of Toronto is looking into a plan to implement a ban on the use of two-stroke engine leaf blowers, lawnmowers and other small engine equipment.

On Dec. 15, 2021 Toronto City Council adopted Item IE26.16, "TransformTO Critical Steps for Net Zero by 2040". This Item contained 40 distinct action items, each of them "essential to Toronto’s climate action." 

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(15) comments

D&J
D&J

P.S. There is no clmate change.

D&J
D&J

Welcome to comedy hour. It just doesn't get better than this. Nonsense not common sense.

guest356
guest356

These far left mayoral candidates all sing from the same hymn book. There will be a climate emergency declared, millions allocated to bike paths, windmills on every downtown building, a climate tax for unknown and as yet to be determined solutions, followed by even more taxes and punitive legislation to deter and hinder business. Meanwhile, crime rates will soar, drug addiction will peak and homelessness will become endemic. Well done Toronto.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I'm going to open up a goat rental business in TO and get rich!

john.lankers
john.lankers

No more plate tampers, jumping jacks and concrete saws? That's gonna be interesting.

kmb
kmb

Yes, those leaf blowers are totally egregious assault weapons! 🤣🤣 My rechargeable electric leaf blowers are somewhat anemic and the batteries don’t hold their charge after a few years.

guest50
guest50

Just wait for it.

Ontario hasn't truly updated their electrical grid to accommodate the green agenda (nor have we).

Just imagine a massive storm (winter or summer) that knocks out power across the greater metro Toronto area. Street lights don't function, elevators don't function, security systems stop working, hospital battery backup systems don't work, people have heart attacks because they shovel snow/try to remove debris from their homes, electric cars clog the streets because they run out of juice or can't operate in extreme conditions......

Who gets hung first?

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

A stupid city, filled with stupid people, run by even stupider people.

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

And the scary part is some of them are moving out here with their STUPID ideas

john.lankers
john.lankers

You are so right about that. Those 10th floor apartment dwellers done the a clue of what it takes to build and to maintain anything, .... but as long as they have their Amazon order dropped if at their door the same day and their twice a day latte fix.

guest399
guest399

That will put a stop to subway crime. It might even end homelessness too.

racer99
racer99

So we should do this because California is doing it. In other words, California gets to decide for everyone, because of course they know what's best.

Footloose
Footloose

Ah, yes.. the Net “Goat Ranch” look was adopted by Vancouver several years ago creating city parks and boulevards, choked with 18” tal dry flamable grass, full of the "chosen people’s” hypodermic needles. Go for it Toronto, only the woke will pretend to survive.

wesjkam
wesjkam

Amazing that the last paragraph states that a small 2 stroke engine running for one hour is more polluting than a car running for 4 to 6 hours. These ‘warming’ advocates have lost their minds and they are dangerous because they are winning.

JPB
JPB

Sure, so a power washer that is electric, I don't think so! Idiots

