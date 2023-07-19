The City of Toronto is looking into a plan to implement a ban on the use of two-stroke engine leaf blowers, lawnmowers and other small engine equipment.
On Dec. 15, 2021 Toronto City Council adopted Item IE26.16, "TransformTO Critical Steps for Net Zero by 2040". This Item contained 40 distinct action items, each of them "essential to Toronto’s climate action."
"Both council and the public are entitled to a status update on these 40 action items, given the urgency and speed of the climate crisis," city documents read.
A report was released on June 21 to support consideration by Toronto City Council on implementing a potential ban on the use of two-stroke engines.
"A two-step decision-making approach is being taken. This report outlines the first step, which is to seek council direction on whether council wishes to pursue a ban on two-stroke engines within Toronto."
"Subject to City Council direction and resourcing, and following consultation with residents and businesses, a second report would be brought forward to provide a detailed plan to establish, implement, enforce and encourage compliance with a ban, including a proposed bylaw," the report said.
"Previous reports brought to Toronto City Council have described the impact of two-stroke engine leaf blowers on climate, air quality and health, and noise. This report provides a compendium of the city's past decisions and activities on the topic of two-stroke engine equipment."
The report said staff have determined that each of the three approaches of "climate, health and noise" have not individually provided a sufficient rationale for action to be taken to ban the use of two-stroke engines.
"Furthermore, based on the information reviewed to date, staff have not identified a sufficient rationale from whatever combined or cumulative adverse impacts to climate and human health may exist to recommend a ban at this time," the report said.
"However, city council may decide to take a precautionary approach with respect to these climate, health and noise factors and enact a ban regardless."
"Generally speaking, City Council has the authority to ban the use of two-stroke engine small equipment depending on the nature, scope, adoption, and implementation of the measure."
A parallel report, on the City of Toronto's corporate transition plan and feasibility assessment of phasing out gas-powered leaf blowers for municipal use, is being led by the General Manager, Parks, Forestry and Recreation, the General Manager, Transportation Services and the General Manager, Fleet Services and will be brought forward to the Infrastructure and Environment Committee in the first quarter 2024.
The idea of banning equipment with two-stroke engines was first discussed by the city back in 2005, said Coun. Shelley Carroll at the committee meeting.
Dianne Saxe, the city councillor who brought this most recent item forward, told CBC Toronto that "both noise and air pollution are detrimental to the health of city residents."
"Noise has a real toll on people's health," said Saxe.
"We have to tolerate a certain amount of noise in a city with other people but leaf blowers are a totally egregious extra assault."
CBC Toronto reported when it comes to air pollution, Saxe said the long-term health effects may be even worse.
"Air pollution is cumulative," she said.
"And it is very well established that we should be taking a precautionary approach to human health."
A preliminary list of equipment types for potential ban and exemption from ban were listed in the report.
The following is a non-exhaustive list of the types of two-stroke equipment that are proposed for inclusion if City Council decides to pursue a ban, pending further assessment against final criteria:
- Leaf blower
- Mower
- String trimmer (also called line trimmer)
- Chain saw
- Pole saw
- Hedge trimmer
- Power brush/broom
- Power washer
- Rototiller
- Earth auger
- Vibratory compactor
- Saw (concrete, stone, metal, etc.)
- Drill
- Pump (water pump, sprayer pump, etc.)
- Generator
The report said the following types of two-stroke equipment are proposed for exemption from a ban, pending further assessment against final criteria:
- Snow blowers and other equipment used primarily in Toronto to remove snow or ice
- Marine engines (e.g. small outboard boat motors, jet skis, etc.)
- Engines used for transportation (e.g. motorcycles, mopeds, scooters, etc.)
- Equipment that is being used for emergency work, including work done by any level of government or any of its agencies or agents (e.g. to clear electrical and telecommunication cables of tree branches after extreme weather).
The report to council said, in Canada the feds regulate air emissions from lawn and garden equipment through its Off-Road Small Spark-Ignition Engine Emission Regulations.
"In light of legislation introduced by the state of California, in 2022 the City advocated in writing to the Government of Canada to consider amending the regulations to support the transition to lawn and garden equipment with zero GHG and air pollutant emissions."
"Environment and Climate Change Canada has encouraged people to switch to a battery-powered leaf blower as part of the 2021 Protect Nature Challenge to improve air quality," the report said.
"The challenge indicated that using a small gas engine lawn mower for one hour was equivalent in terms of air pollution to driving 480 km from Quebec City to Ottawa, and using a small gas engine snow blower for one hour was equivalent to driving 550 km from Toronto to Montreal."
(15) comments
P.S. There is no clmate change.
Welcome to comedy hour. It just doesn't get better than this. Nonsense not common sense.
These far left mayoral candidates all sing from the same hymn book. There will be a climate emergency declared, millions allocated to bike paths, windmills on every downtown building, a climate tax for unknown and as yet to be determined solutions, followed by even more taxes and punitive legislation to deter and hinder business. Meanwhile, crime rates will soar, drug addiction will peak and homelessness will become endemic. Well done Toronto.
I'm going to open up a goat rental business in TO and get rich!
No more plate tampers, jumping jacks and concrete saws? That's gonna be interesting.
Yes, those leaf blowers are totally egregious assault weapons! 🤣🤣 My rechargeable electric leaf blowers are somewhat anemic and the batteries don’t hold their charge after a few years.
Just wait for it.
Ontario hasn't truly updated their electrical grid to accommodate the green agenda (nor have we).
Just imagine a massive storm (winter or summer) that knocks out power across the greater metro Toronto area. Street lights don't function, elevators don't function, security systems stop working, hospital battery backup systems don't work, people have heart attacks because they shovel snow/try to remove debris from their homes, electric cars clog the streets because they run out of juice or can't operate in extreme conditions......
Who gets hung first?
A stupid city, filled with stupid people, run by even stupider people.
And the scary part is some of them are moving out here with their STUPID ideas
You are so right about that. Those 10th floor apartment dwellers done the a clue of what it takes to build and to maintain anything, .... but as long as they have their Amazon order dropped if at their door the same day and their twice a day latte fix.
That will put a stop to subway crime. It might even end homelessness too.
So we should do this because California is doing it. In other words, California gets to decide for everyone, because of course they know what's best.
Ah, yes.. the Net “Goat Ranch” look was adopted by Vancouver several years ago creating city parks and boulevards, choked with 18” tal dry flamable grass, full of the "chosen people’s” hypodermic needles. Go for it Toronto, only the woke will pretend to survive.
Amazing that the last paragraph states that a small 2 stroke engine running for one hour is more polluting than a car running for 4 to 6 hours. These ‘warming’ advocates have lost their minds and they are dangerous because they are winning.
Sure, so a power washer that is electric, I don't think so! Idiots
