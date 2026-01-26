City of Toronto posts administrative trainee jobs for trans, non-binary and Two-Spirit youth

TORONTO — The City of Toronto has posted a new round of temporary administrative trainee positions as part of its Trans, Non-Binary and Two-Spirit Youth Career Development Program.According to the job posting, the city is seeking applicants for multiple full-time administrative trainee roles across various divisions and work locations. The positions are temporary, lasting five months, and are scheduled to run during the 2026 hiring year.The roles offer an hourly wage ranging from $20.17 to $22.10, based on the city’s 2025 rate, and are affiliated with CUPE Local 79. Employees would work Monday to Friday for 35 hours per week..The program is designed as a paid, entry-level opportunity aimed at youth aged 18 to 35 who identify as trans, non-binary or Two-Spirit. The city says the initiative is intended to provide professional experience, employability skill development, and exposure to municipal operations.As part of the program, participants would take part in professional development workshops and regular check-ins with city staff. Duties may include clerical and administrative tasks such as data entry, filing, customer service, assisting with meetings, collecting and compiling information, and drafting documents.Applicants are required to have experience in administrative or clerical work, or an equivalent combination of education and experience. Other requirements include a minimum typing speed of 35 words per minute, working knowledge of Microsoft Office, customer service experience, and strong organizational, communication, and time-management skills. Familiarity with Microsoft Teams is listed as an asset..The posting notes that current and former City of Toronto employees are not eligible for the program. It also states that the positions are exclusively open to individuals who identify as trans, non-binary or Two-Spirit within the specified age range. Successful applicants may be required to complete a police reference check and, depending on the division, provide tuberculosis or immunization clearance.The application period runs from Jan. 26 to Feb. 9, 2026. The city is also hosting an optional virtual information session on Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. to provide details about the positions and the municipal hiring process.The City of Toronto says the program aligns with its broader equity, diversity and inclusion strategy and its commitment to employment practices that reflect the city’s diverse population. It also states that accommodations are available for applicants who require them during the recruitment process under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act.