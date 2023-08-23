Locksmith being used to rescue left behind pets in Yellowknife

"This form must have the consent of the homeowner or tenant. If you are neither of these but are completing a form, ensure to contact those individuals to get consent," Sibley said.

The City of Yellowknife and the NWT SPCA said locksmiths will be used to enter homes to ensure the safety of left-behind pets in the community with consent of homeowners.

In the urgency of evacuating, some pets were left behind in homes.

northrungrader
northrungrader

I hope all their firearms were safely stored and documented, odds are high they will be gone when the owners return. There would have been riots if the police had told Albertans to leave their pets behind.

