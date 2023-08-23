The City of Yellowknife and the NWT SPCA said locksmiths will be used to enter homes to ensure the safety of left-behind pets in the community with consent of homeowners.
In the urgency of evacuating, some pets were left behind in homes.
The City of Yellowknife and the NWT SPCA said locksmiths will be used to enter homes to ensure the safety of left-behind pets in the community with consent of homeowners.
In the urgency of evacuating, some pets were left behind in homes.
"Currently, the SPCA is providing water and food to pets in homes that have been identified through contact with the SPCA," said Sarah Sibley, Manager, Economic Development and Communications City of Yellowknife.
"However, based on the number of requests for pet support and the unknown timeline that evacuees may be out of their homes, we are now working to assist with retrieving pets from homes."
Sibley said those who may have had to leave their pets behind can fill out the Pet Retrieval Form on the city’s website to request their pet be checked on.
"This form must have the consent of the homeowner or tenant. If you are neither of these but are completing a form, ensure to contact those individuals to get consent," Sibley said.
"Teams including Municipal Enforcement Division members, a locksmith, and animal care specialists, will go into homes to ensure the safety of pets."
Sibley said a plan will be made by staff about how to continue to care for the animal, based on information in the form provided by the owner.
A double rainbow appeared over the near-deserted city of Yellowknife on Sunday evening, inspiring hope virtually, as crews kept the wildfire 15 km from the remote northern community.
Roughly 20,000 people have left and headed south to Alberta after an evacuation order was issued and residents had till noon Friday to vacate the NWT.
"Winds shifted southwesterly through much of the afternoon (Sunday) and were lighter than forecast," NWT Fire said.
"Fire activity picked up slightly by afternoon as the area dried out, some rain fell in Yellowknife beginning 7:45 p.m., but was very short-lived."
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
(1) comment
I hope all their firearms were safely stored and documented, odds are high they will be gone when the owners return. There would have been riots if the police had told Albertans to leave their pets behind.
