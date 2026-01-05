News

City officials plead with Calgarians to end the upward trend of daily water use

Mayor Jeromy Farkas and other officials have asked Calgarians to be more diligent in conserving water after a third straight day of increased water use in the city.
Mayor Jeromy Farkas in front of a chart showing Calgary's daily water usage from Dec. 6 through Jan. 4.
Mayor Jeromy Farkas in front of a chart showing Calgary's daily water usage from Dec. 6 through Jan. 4.
Jeromy Farkas
Calgary water main break
Calgary water restrictions
Bearspaw feeder main break

